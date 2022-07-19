Broncos Could Sign ‘Bargain Bin’ Free Agent Defender

With one week to go until veterans report to training camp, the Denver Broncos are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015, when they won the Super Bowl against the Carolina Panthers.

Having a combination of talent and depth is how it’s done for any team that wants to win it all. When looking at the Broncos roster, there are a few positions that could use help.

Cornerback is one of them.

The Broncos cornerback group is headlined by standout second-year cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who caught four interceptions in his 2021 rookie campaign. Free agent addition K’Waun Williams will be the slot cornerback with the departure of Bryce Callahan. However, the outside cornerback depth after Surtain can be somewhat concerning. Denver only has Surtain, Ronald Darby and third-year Michael Ojemduia as true outside cornerbacks.

Denver doesn’t have to urgently address the situation. But with the threat of potential injuries in a 17-game season, it would be wise to add another cornerback — especially knowing the quality wide receivers in the AFC West (Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, JuJu Smith-Shuster).

The Broncos’ 90-man roster cap space of approximately $9.5 million, according to the NFL Players Association.

There’s room for a cornerback free agent that won’t be costly.

Ex-NFC North CB Still Available

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay gave a deep dive on seven bargain-bin NFL free agents who are still available and could provide depth to teams in 2022. Former Green Bay Packers’ second-round pick cornerback Kevin King was mentioned and could be a fit for the Broncos.

Here’s what Kay wrote about King in his July 16 piece:

The cornerback stands at 6’3″, 200 pounds and possesses uncanny speed and athleticism for a player of his size. King’s frame allows him to take on assignments against some of the league’s biggest wideouts, and his quickness allows him to keep pace with burners. While injuries have been a thorn in the 2017 second-round draft pick’s side—2019 was the only season in which he participated in more than 11 games—King can still be a decent depth option for any franchise that needs to reinforce its secondary without spending a fortune.

King looked like a sensation in his third season in 2018 as he caught five interceptions. But King’s had difficulty at being a consistent cornerback as he’s only had one season over 11 games. Availability has been an issue due to hamstring, ACL and shoulder injuries.

The former second-round pick was signed to a veteran-minimum cost salary with Green Bay in 2021. Despite playing a career-low 48% of defensive snaps last season, King was graded well as he had a 70.6 PFF defensive grade.

Unfortunately for King, the Packers had plenty of superior options at cornerback which include All-Pro starter Jaire Alexander, breakout Rasul Douglas and 2021 first-rounder Eric Stokes.

It’s unlikely that the Packers bring back King, but the Broncos could be a fit.

King’s Value

Adding King would give any team, including the Broncos, depth and experience at the corner position. He’s 6-foot-3 and runs a 4.43 40-yard dash and has shown athletic abilities. King has started 42 games over a five-year career.

He’s had an up-and-down career, but could accept a one-year deal worth less than $2 million. Sports Illustrated’s Dylon Von Arx has also urged the team to explore adding King and also included free agent cornerback Xavier Rhodes. You can read more on the possibility of adding Rhodes here.

King wouldn’t be brought in to start.

But if an injury were to occur, having King compete with others would be beneficial.