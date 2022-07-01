Broncos Could Target ‘Big’ Defender in 2023, Says Analyst

The Denver Broncos are without a first and second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft due to the trade for Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. That still doesn’t mean the team can’t find value in the ensuing rounds.

Pro Football Focus’s Mike Renner wrote a list of 2023 NFL Draft prospects that each NFL team should be monitoring. He mentioned how the Broncos won’t be able to get a high-end talent with their first pick being a third-round pick.

However, Renner believes N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson is a perfect match for the Broncos.

“With Payton Wilson’s extensive injury history, his draft stock can only go so high, which means he’ll firmly be in the Broncos’ range. With linebacker arguably the weakest position group for the team on paper, Wilson could come in and start right away. He’s a big, physical presence at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds and allowed only 21 catches from 32 targets for 160 yards in his last full season.”

The linebacker position has been regarded as a weakness for the Broncos.

Specifically, the inside linebacker position has its flaws. The Broncos signed Alex Singleton, who led the Philadelphia Eagles in combined tackles in both 2020 (120) and 2021 (137). Yet, Singleton’s Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 40.9 doesn’t bode well. Denver re-signed Josey Jewell to a two-year, $11 million contract and while he had 113 tackles in 2020, he suffered a season-ending injury last season in Week 2.

PFF colleague and analyst Ben Linsey wrote an article on ESPN and ranked all 32 NFL teams. He ranked the Broncos as the 14th-best in the league, citing linebacker as the Broncos’ “biggest weakness”.

“Linebacker was one of the more common connections for the Broncos in the 2022 NFL draft, but they didn’t end up prioritizing the position,” Linsey wrote. “That leaves Josey Jewell and either Jonas Griffith or Alex Singleton as the projected starting tandem with little in the way of depth behind them, particularly with Baron Browning expecting to transition to an on-ball outside linebacker role. Teams could look to exploit Singleton in coverage over the middle of the field after he earned just a 39.3 coverage grade with the Eagles in 2021.”

Wilson’s Profile

N.C. State finished the 2021 season with a 9-3 record and also had to deal with numerous injuries to their defense, which included Wilson’s season-ending shoulder injury.

Wilson was supposed to be one of the 2021 season’s breakout performers, but he got hurt and only played in two games. In 2020, he had 110 combined tackles along with 11.5 tackles for loss and three-and-a-half sacks.

David Hale of ESPN ranked the Pack’s linebackers as the No. 1 linebacker group in the ACC and Wilson’s past play is a reason why. He was a first-team All-ACC performer in 2020 on both the AP and the official league teams. He also lead all ACC players in pressure rate with a 17.6% mark (among players with at least 75 pass-rush snaps in 2020).

The 22-year-old could make an even bigger name for himself in 2022 and could easily be drafted earlier than the third round. That would take the Broncos out of the running, especially with the team having just five draft packs in 2023.