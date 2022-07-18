Former Broncos 2nd-Round Pick in Danger of Getting Cut, Says Analyst

The Denver Broncos are in win-now mode following the massive addition of Russell Wilson in the offseason. It’s a matter of when, not if, the Broncos extend the nine-time Pro Bowler.

In order to do so, there’s a possibility of “cap casualties” during this offseason. That means players that have the talent to make the roster, but the team can receive cap space by cutting the respective player.

USA Today’s Broncos Wire writer Jon Heath believes 2019 second-round offensive lineman Dalton Risner could become a cap casualty.

“Risner suddenly finds himself in a new offensive scheme and a very crowded depth chart at guard,” Heath wrote. “Risner’s entering a contract year and it remains to be seen how he will fit in the team’s scheme. Trading him seems more likely than cutting him, but Risner does not seem to be a lock for the 53-man roster this summer.”

The Broncos would save $3.7 million towards the cap in 2022 with the release of Risner.

Risner’s Tenure

Coming into the league in 2019, Risner showed starting abilities. Among fellow rookies, he finished top-five in pass-blocking grades and pass-blocking efficiency with at least 100 snaps in pass protection, according to PFF.

Risner’s missed just one start in his three seasons with the Broncos. 2021 was Risners best-graded season overall in run-blocking and pass-protection. His PFF pass block grade of 73.6 was the 12th-highest among all NFL guards.

The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider wrote an “offseason lessons” article on June 16 and detailed the praise he’s heard from head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Risner.

“Dalton Risner has earned high praise from Hackett at left guard,” Kosmider wrote.

Hackett called Risner “an unbelievable surprise” during a Broncos press conference on June 13.

“He’s been another one who’s been an absolute unbelievable surprise,” Hackett said. “We brought this whole system into this organization, this outside zone world, and it hasn’t been that way. He has really bought in and he is doing a fine job running off the ball, and [he’s] great in pass protection. He’s done a really good job and [I’m] really excited about where he’s at.”

Plenty of OL Competition

If Risner were to be released, it would be because of the amount of offensive line depth. The Broncos also have to be one of the most question-filled offensive lines in football that are also considered a contending team.

Denver signed Billy Turner and Tom Compton to compete for the right tackle spot. Quinn Meinerz, Graham Glasgow and Netane Muti are all returning from last year’s team.

As of now, it only seems safe to say one job — Garett Bolles at left tackle — is a lock in the offensive front. Lloyd Cushenberry is the projected center, but Meinerz, Glasgow and Luke Wattenberg could compete for the starting job as well.

While the Broncos would save money by releasing Risner, it’s more likely for the team to cut other players than give up on a second-round pick who’s shown qualities.

Two Other Cap Casualty Candidates

According to Heath, punter Sam Martin and defensive tackle Mike Purcell are also candidates to be cut before the season. Heavy on Broncos has already covered the possibility of the Broncos releasing Purcell. You can read that here.

As for Martin, he’s entering a contract year and is 32-year-old.

Heath mentioned that while Martin’s numbers “were respectable” last season, the Broncos have Corliss Waitman waiting in the wings, who is younger and cheaper. Martin accounts for $2.7 million on the cap while Waitman is an $825,000 cap hit for 2022.