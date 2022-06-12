QB Linked to Broncos Makes USFL Debut

Quarterback Eric Barriere, who spent rookie minicamp with the Denver Broncos, made his USFL debut on Saturday, June 11 against the New Jersey Generals.

With 13:06 remaining in the second quarter, the Michigan Panthers inserted Barriere into the game.

Eric Barriere comes in at QB for the first time this season pic.twitter.com/wVePKxxBf1 — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) June 11, 2022

Barriere played only a few plays before starter Josh Love was subbed back in.

However, Love threw an interception early in the third quarter, and head coach Jeff Fisher decided to put Barriere back in.

Barriere immediately gave the Panthers’ offense a spark. He immediately led the Panthers on a 68-yard touchdown drive capitalized by a 22-yard touchdown pass down the middle of the field to Joe Walker.

🔥 @Legendaryking__ DOES IT AGAIN We take the lead in the third quarter 🐾 📺: @NBCSports pic.twitter.com/DY8Nr8iJUk — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) June 11, 2022

As a result, the Panthers took the lead 20-19.

In the fourth quarter, Barriere got the Panthers into field goal range, and their lead grew to 23-19.

Unfortunately, the Generals responded. With 2:28 remaining in the fourth quarter, quarterback Luis Perez hit wide receiver Darrius Shepherd down the sideline for a 17-yard touchdown to take the lead.

.@DShep03 is having a day to remember! TD x2 for the Perez/Shepherd connection. 📺 @NBCSports pic.twitter.com/d7CaAGTpDT — New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) June 11, 2022

The Generals went on to win the game 25-23.

Still, it was a solid debut for Barriere. The Panthers have struggled all season. They currently have the worst record in the USFL at 1-8.

Prior to Barriere entering the game, the offense struggled to get going, as they scored zero points in the first quarter.

The Michigan Panthers Have Struggled to Find a QB

Quarterback play has been a recurring problem for the Panthers this season.

They selected former University of Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson with the first overall pick in the USFL draft. Patterson struggled, as he had only four passing touchdowns in six games. The Panthers waived him on May 25.

Former Broncos’ first-round pick Paxton Lynch is on their roster, as well, but Lynch has not done enough on the field to win the starting job.

This season, Lynch has appeared in five games and made two starts. He has completed 32 out of 53 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

The Panthers signed their current starter Josh Love on May 11 after he was released by the Pittsburgh Maulers. They signed Barriere on May 20, but he had not appeared in a game until Saturday.

Considering their circumstances, it is shocking that Barriere had not gotten playing time sooner.

Barriere Could Still Be an Option for the Broncos

Barriere was one of the best college players in the country at Eastern Washington. He had the second-most passing touchdowns in the FCS (46) last season. He also won the Walter Payton Award, which is the FCS equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

He was not selected in the 2022 NFL draft, and the Broncos invited him to rookie minicamp. However, they never signed him to a contract.

As a rookie, Barriere has a lot of upside, and the Broncos have already shown interest in him. Furthermore, the Broncos only have three quarterbacks on their 90-man roster right now (Russell Wilson, Josh Johnson, Brett Rypien).

Barriere should get the start for the Panthers next week.

If he plays well in the USFL, the Broncos could give him another opportunity.