Broncos Sleeper Veteran ‘Playing His A** Off,’ Says Insider

After trading Noah Fant in a package to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos are expecting Albert Okwuegbunam to be the team’s No. 1 tight end. The Broncos also drafted rookie Greg Dulcich in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Okwuegbunam, 24, and Dulcich, 22, are coming into the 2022 season as the presumed top two tight ends. However, there is a veteran tight end that is making the most of the reps he’s been given during training camp.

Tight end Eric Saubert has been turning heads, with NFL insider Benjamin Allbright saying that he’s “playing his a** off” during the first two days of training camp.

One other thing… TE Eric Saubert is playing his ass off through two days of no pads. https://t.co/qoOXxElybm — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) July 28, 2022

Saubert has been receiving first-team reps with Dulcich not taking part in any team-period work due to a hamstring injury suffered during OTAs.

Quarterback Russell Wilson threw two touchdowns to Saubert on the first day of training camp, via Mile High Sports’ Cody Roark.

On Day 2, Saubert was seen scoring a touchdown and even dunking over the crossbar, via the Broncos’ official Twitter account.

Score the TD ✅ Dunk over the crossbar ✅ pic.twitter.com/NpANZgFtGA — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 28, 2022

Eric Tomlinson and Andrew Beck, who is a hybrid tight-end and fullback, are among the rest of the tight-end depth chart that Saubert will be competing for a 53-man roster spot.

Saubert’s Path

Saubert was drafted in the fifth round by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 NFL draft. He’s also played for numerous franchises including the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, and Jacksonville Jaguars before signing with Denver in the 2021 offseason.

The 28-year-old tight end has been a key pass-blocker in his career as he’s had a PFF grade of over 69 in four of his five NFL seasons. However, Saubert’s never eclipsed more than 10 receptions in any of his five seasons. He has 18 receptions and 132 receiving yards during his NFL tenure.

Yet, Saubert scored his first touchdown reception and recovered an onside kick with Denver in 2021. He caught a career-high eight receptions and had a productive 77.8 pass-blocking PFF grade last season.

The media caught up with Saubert as one reporter said he looked “very noticeable” in camp.

“You want to stand out in training camp, especially when you’re fighting for a job,” Saubert said, via DenverFan.com’s Will Petersen. “You guys see the energy out here. It seems different than past camps. The buzz around here is pretty cool. (Russell Wilson) is leading us. Coach (Nathaniel) Hackett is leading us . . . It’s pretty cool to think about where we can be.”

“I feel like I’m turning that corner . . . If I wasn’t better this year than I was last year, then I’m doing something wrong.”

The great Sandy Clough interviewing Broncos tight end Eric Saubert, including a question about his connection with Russell Wilson the first couple days of camp. Could Saubert be coming for the No. 1 TE job? pic.twitter.com/BEh4JiHVx6 — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) July 28, 2022

Hackett Stresses Offensive Area to Improve

Denver’s red zone offense ranked 11th-worst in the NFL last season, scoring a touchdown on just 54.72% of their trips into the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Bringing Wilson into the fold will help as the Seattle Seahawks’ offense with the 33-year-old quarterback had the third-best red-zone offense in the league last season, scoring a touchdown on 64.58% of their drives past the 20-yard line.

Hackett hammered red-zone work on Day 1 of training camp, just as the Broncos did on the first team vs.-team day of OTAs in May.

“It’s a marathon like we’ve been talking about, and you don’t want to get big, long fields right out the gate,” Hackett said, via DenverFan.com. “So, I think it’s so important to shorten the field.”

While it’s just two days of practice, Saubert’s connection with Wilson, especially in the red zone, appears to be intriguing.