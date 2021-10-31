Broncos Expect Boost Ahead of Washington Game

Despite not practicing on October 29, wideout Jerry Jeudy is fully expecting to make his return to the Denver Broncos‘ starting lineup when they host the Washington Football Team, October 31.

Jeudy has been out since the third quarter of the 2021 season opening win at the New York Giants, but his re-addition to the starting lineup could be just what the sagging Broncos (3-4) need, as they look to end their four-game slide.

To the Rescue?

Jeudy was off to a great start in 2021, looking to stack upon his solid 2020 rookie campaign, when his season was abruptly halted. Despite being injured in the third quarter, Jeudy still ended up being the most productive wideout in the September 12 Giants game, as he notched team highs in catches (six) and yards (72).

Such production in an abbreviated appearance is what likely gives Broncos Country hope that Jeudy can boost the underperforming Broncos’ offense — and help quarterback Teddy Bridgewater get back on track. Bridgewater started the 2021 season on fire, but his performance has somewhat dipped. And while his to-date statistics aren’t particularly bad (1,701 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, five interceptions, and a 99.5 passing rating), it is concerning that all of his interceptions have come during the losing streak — and sans Jeudy.

The Broncos got Jeudy back to practice two weeks ago, and his reappearance should provide some needed big-play pop for an offense that ranks in the bottom-third of the league in scoring (20 points per game). That’s good for 24th in the league.

Jeudy did not practice on October 29, but did the previous three days. Head coach Vic Fangio said the team decided to take “the conservative route” and intentionally gave the wideout the day off in anticipation of unleashing the former Alabama product on Washington.

Right Opponent, Right Time

The good news for Jeudy and the Broncos’ offense is that the Football Team’s defense is equally inefficient. Washington’s top cornerback is Kendall Fuller, younger brother of the Broncos’ recently-benched cornerback Kyle.

Broncos Country can only hope Fuller the younger will continue to struggle as much as Fuller the elder has. Pro Football Focus’ rating of Washington’s Fuller has not been kind, as he’s garnered an overall rating of 65.3, including a 60.6 mark in coverage. Those numbers should make Jeudy’s and Bridgewater’s mouths water any time Fuller lines across from Denver’s electric receiver.

The Broncos’ passing numbers should see a boost across the board, considering Fuller’s fellow Football Team starting cornerback, William Jackson III, missed their October 24 game with a knee injury, and was limited in practice this week. Jackson III has an even worse PFF rating than Fuller (46.8 overall, 46.5 in coverage), so the Broncos may send a holistic healer to the Football Team’s training room to make sure the embattled Jackson III makes it on the field.

More Good News

Jeudy won’t be the only athletic freak to make it back on the field against the Football Team, as speedy tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is set to make his return to action as well. Okwuegbunam is 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds and ran a 4.49 time in the 40-yard dash at his NFL scouting combine. That blazing time was faster than many of the wide receivers at that combine.

Okwuegbunam played in 45% of the team’s offensive snaps prior to his injury, which means he should immediately get reacclimated to the passing game and give offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur the weapons that were missing during this current skid. Okwuegbunam could provide matchup problems for the Football Team, while also alleviating pressure on starting tight end Noah Fant in the process. He had nine catches for 57 yards and a touchdown in his four games before hurting his hamstring and being placed on short-term IR.

The return of Jeudy and Okwuegbunam should also help the running game, as teams were no longer respecting the big-play ability of the passing game, due to so many injuries to key receiving options.

