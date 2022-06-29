Proposed Broncos, Falcons Trade Delivers Ex-Pro Bowler

The Denver Broncos are hoping the offseason additions of Randy Gregory and D.J. Jones can help a pass rush that had its lowest number of sacks in 2021 over the last four seasons. There can still be a way to improve a roster that hauled in 13 interceptions.

In terms of defense, a position that could add more talent is inside linebacker.

The Broncos signed Alex Singleton, who led the Philadelphia Eagles in combined tackles in both 2020 (120) and 2021 (137). Yet, Singleton’s Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 40.9 doesn’t bode well. Denver re-signed Josey Jewell to a two-year, $11 million contract and while he had 113 tackles in 2020, he suffered a season-ending injury last season in Week 2.

PFF ranked the Broncos linebacker No. 20 entering the 2022 season.

It’s a unit that could see themselves bringing back Alexander Johnson, but there’s a veteran out there that could be worth trading for.

Broncos Could Buy Low for LB

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones’s days appear to be numbered. After making the Pro Bowl in 2017 by posting a PFF grade of 87.3, the 27-year-old has struggled and is owed more than $20 million over the next two seasons, the remainder of his four-year, $57 million contract that expires in 2023.

ESPN’s Mike Rothstein believes the Falcons would trade Jones if they had any hint of interest. The team is in rebuild mode and has already traded the likes of Pro Bowl quarterback Matt Ryan and Julio Jones in recent memory.

Jones has a base salary of $9.6 million, which is why a team like the Broncos could acquire the veteran linebacker for simply a day-three pick. In a May 23 column, The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz wrote that an “almost-certain exit” is coming for Jones with a “low draft pick” being enough for a team like the Broncos to acquire him.

Over the last two seasons, Jones has contributed more as a pass-rusher, putting up 7.5 sacks in that time. However, his coverage numbers are left to be desired. He’s allowed a 114.8 passer rating over that span.

Any team acquiring Jones wouldn’t get a perfect player by any stretch of the imagination. Despite his poor coverage rankings, Jones still managed to notch 137 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six pass deflections, four quarterback hits and two sacks last season.

Jones would also be attainable for Denver. According to Spotrac, Jones will still be due close to $10 million from the Broncos or any team that would trade for him.

Denver has $12.5 million in cap space available, via OverTheCap.

Projected Trade

The Broncos could send a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Falcons for Jones. While the Broncos do not own a first or second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, sending a fifth-round pick would not be giving up a major asset.

Atlanta has little to no leverage in trade talks due to teams knowing the possibility of Jones being released. Jones is recovering from an offseason shoulder procedure that can also limit his trade value. There’s also a possibility that his shoulder injury had something to do with last season’s performance. Jones never posted lower than a 65.8 defensive grade prior to last season.

Other than trading for Jones, there are three options.

The safe route would be to keep the linebacker core as it is. Denver could re-sign Johnson, whom PFF projects to receive a smaller contract of around $7 million per season. Another option would be to add a linebacker who does well in pass coverage. But there aren’t a lot of options left in the free-agent market.

Jones has the experience and could compliment Gregory, Bradley Chubb, and rookie Nic Bonitto in the linebacker pass-rushing department.

When asked about Bonitto’s role, defensive coordinator Ejiero Evero loves himself a pass-rushing attack.

“You can never have enough pass rushers so, we will take all of them,” he said.

Jones will still be just 28 years old entering the 2022 season. If and when Jones gets healthy, the former second-round linebacker could be a name to watch for Denver.