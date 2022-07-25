Broncos Are a Fit for Cowboys Defender Expected to be Cut

With Denver Broncos veterans and rookies arriving in training camp on July 27, there will be eyes on how the team’s depth looks in every position.

An unsexy position that could be talked about more is the defensive tackle position. Free agent addition D.J. Jones and Dre’Mont Jones headline the group with DeShawn Williams and Mike Purcell behind them.

Other than the first four players mentioned, Denver has a group of young and/or unproven players. Defensive linemen Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen were both selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. McTelvin Agim, Jonathan Kongbo and Jonathan Harris lack experience.

The Broncos could use another veteran to add to their group. Especially since Sports Illustrated’s Mile High Huddle analyst Erick Trickell, who spoke on the “Dove Valley Deep Divers” podcast, believes Purcell is a possible cut candidate.

There’s a player out there who could be a fit for Denver on the defensive line.

While he’s not yet available at the moment, there’s a chance for the player to roam free.

B/R Thinks NFC East Lineman Can Be Available

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox was given the task to name three Dallas Cowboys players who need an “impressive camp” in order to avoid being released.

Knox believes 2019 second-round pick defensive lineman Trysten Hill fits that bill.

“Hill has struggled to make an impact,” Knox wrote. “He has just 27 tackles and a half a sack on his resume. (The Cowboys) need Hill to be a reliable run-stopper this season. If he can’t be that, Dallas may finally decide to pull the plug. Other defensive tackles will become available as teams around the league cut down.”

Knox mentioned that Cowboys.com writer Nick Eatman wrote that Hill “flashed at times” during the mandatory minicamps in June.

That doesn’t take away from the fact that the former second-round pick has been hit with injuries which include a torn ACL. He’s played just 18 games in three seasons and posted seven tackles and one sack in 2021.

Hill did play in over 50% of snaps in each game during the first five weeks of 2020 before tearing his ACL. There were glimpses of Hill providing production as he totaled three quarterback hits in that limited span.

However, there have been maturity issues with HIll. There were concerns about Hill’s effort before the draft process and they were eventually shown as he fell out of favor during his disappointing rookie season. He also was suspended for one game for punching Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson after last year’s Week 12 game.

Yet, he’s still just 24 years old and could be an intriguing one-year option who’s on the last year of his rookie contract.

Depth is Key on Defense

New Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will be given pass rushers to the likes of Randy Gregory, Bradley Chubb,second-round pick Nik Bonnito, the two Joneses, you name it.

But there will be a question of how Evero rotates and schemes the defense.

No matter what, Evero believes in riding the hot hand.

“It’s a factor of who’s playing the best,” Evero said during OTAs. “You get a good rotation, and you want to keep guys fresh. When you rush the passer—interior—or exterior—it’s one of those deals that it’s more tiresome than people think. Depth is always good.”

Teams usually keep six defensive linemen on their 53-man roster, which means only so many can with the roster battle.