Broncos Free Agent Signing Sends Strong Message: Time to ‘Make a Name For Myself’

The Denver Broncos free agent running back signing, Samaje Perine, recently explained why he didn’t re-up with the Cincinnati Bengals — sending a strong message to fans in the Mile High City on what his expectations are for himself.

“I just felt it was time for me to make a name for myself wanting to do more offensively just because I didn’t know what they were going to do with Joe (Mixon) — obviously, he’s still a great back,” Perine said per to the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson. “I know how it goes when you’re paying your lead guy X amount of money, so they’re going to get their work out of him, I don’t blame him. You know good stuff happens when Joe (Mixon) touches the ball, but I just didn’t want to get stuck in that cycle that he’s getting 75, 80, 90 percent of the touches and just stuck with leftovers on third down.”

Bengals Wire’s Chris Roling doesn’t see Perine or the Bengals as in the wrong regarding the 27-year-old’s exodus from Cincinnati in free agency on March 16.

“Looking at it broadly, neither party looks at fault or bad here,” Roling wrote. “The Bengals weren’t in a position to promise Perine he would see more usage next season, not with Mixon on the roster and the draft upcoming. Perine couldn’t just wait around, especially with the Broncos offering similar money and promising a bigger role.”

Bengals Are ‘Draft or Bust’ in Replacing Samaje Perine

Roling feels that the Bengals are in “draft or bust” mode when it comes to replacing Perine in Cincinnati’s running back room following his Broncos signing.

“The Bengals, at least publicly, haven’t made an effort to re-work Mixon’s massive $12.8 cap hit in 2023,” Roling prefaced before saying, “But it’s safe to presume they would like to free up some of that money, even if it’s just to help put immediate cash on extensions for Tee Higgins and Joe Burrow this summer. But given that there hasn’t been any traction on that front and the Bengals haven’t added a running back in free agency (despite serious interest from Ezekiel Elliott), it seems like it’s draft-or-bust for changing up the running back depth chart.”

If the Bengals don’t draft any rushers, Mixon will be back “no matter the contract” according to Roling.

“If the Bengals don’t add a prospect somewhat early in the draft, it’s safe to presume Mixon will be back no matter the contract,” Roling prefaced before saying, “If that happens, it’s Trayveon Williams — a guy the coaches love — in Perine’s spot next year.”

Sean Payton Talks Samaje Perine’s Broncos Role

On February 28 at the NFL Combine, Broncos coach Sean Payton discussed what he foresaw Perine’s role in Denver’s offense being during the 2023 season, and potentially, the 2024 season as well.

“I see position flex,” Payton said. “If you really watch Perine and study the tape, you see him on early downs, and you see him playing third down. He’s a really good receiver. Obviously, he could block the blitz. He’s big, he’s physical, he’s smart, he’s tough. He’s built to last. That was an important piece for us knowing the injury that we’re dealing with. He was really important.”