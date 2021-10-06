Broncos’ HC Fangio Sheds Light on Teddy Bridgewater’s Status Ahead of Pittsburgh Clash

The Denver Broncos are on the comeback trail, looking to redeem themselves in Pittsburgh after an energy-zapping loss to AFC rivals, the Baltimore Ravens.

Broncos Country are sweating on the health of starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who exited the ballgame at half during the Week 4 loss at home to Lamar Jackson and co. The former Saints signal-caller has since entered the NFL’s concussion protocol and remains an even chance to participate in practice later this week.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here! Join Heavy on Broncos!

Teddy Closing in on Return to Practice

Denver head coach Vic Fangio updated local media on his star quarterback’s progress, revealing No.5 would not practice Wednesday. Though he was able to move around and complete other means of physical activity.

“He’s getting better,” Fangio said during his October 6 press conference. “He was able to lift today with the group and attend meetings.”

Fangio admitted it was “possible” Bridgewater could participate, albeit in a limited capacity, during Thursday’s practice. He remained typically tight-lipped otherwise, and it is a possibility that Bridgewater remains on the sidelines.

The 28-year-old quarterback didn’t participate in film study or meetings on Monday but in a welcomed sign, was back engaging in those activities with teammates on Wednesday. There’s no doubt Bridgewater is making strides toward a full return yet the Broncos have a contingency plan there in case. His name is Drew Lock.

Lock and Loaded

The one-time starter turned backup quarterback has taken first-team reps in both practices in the lead up to the Week 5 clash at Pittsburgh. Coach Fangio shed some light on why Lock struggled at home to the Ravens, and just how difficult it can be to adjust from sidekick to starter.

“It’s difficult in that he doesn’t get the reps when you’re thrown in there cold, but I still think his below-average play was just a part of our whole offense that day,” Fangio said. “We just weren’t very good offensively last Sunday.”

After a week of practice firmly in the driver’s seat, Lock and Broncos Country should be confident of a return to his preseason form. Fangio has no doubts it is possible.

“He views himself — and I view him — as a starting quarterback in the NFL,” Fangio said. “He doesn’t view himself as a career backup but he’s doing good in his role right now.”

It must have been difficult for Lock to accept and transition from being the face of the franchise, alongside Von Miller, to a backup for the first time in his life. In spite of the setback, Lock has adjusted well according to his coach.

“He’s dealt with it very well,” Fangio told reporters. “I don’t say that to mean he’s accepted it and thinks he’s a backup. That’s not it at all. He just has a lot of respect for Teddy — what Teddy has done for him personally and what Teddy has done for the team. He’s all on board.”

Follow Patrick Djordjevic on Twitter: @Patdjordjevic