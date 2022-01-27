Broncos Make Final Decision on Next Head Coach: Report

The Denver Broncos have officially selected their next head coach! According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Broncos are finalizing a deal with Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The #Broncos are finalizing a deal with #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett to make him their new head coach, per sources. Contract talks heated up Wednesday night. The #Jaguars planned to interview Hackett again today. Instead, Denver lands its top choice. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2022

Hackett had been viewed as one of the favorites throughout the interview process, along with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Six different teams were interested in Quinn for their head coaching vacancies, but according to Pelissero, Quinn has decided to remain with the Cowboys. He wants to try to win a Super Bowl next season.

Dan Quinn has informed teams that he’s staying with the #Cowboys, per sources. Six teams requested head-coaching interviews with Quinn, who decided he wanted to return to Dallas and try to win a Super Bowl. He should be a hot name again next year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2022

Hackett had an eight-hour interview on Tuesday, January 25. According to Pelissero, contract talks heated up on Wednesday night.

Hackett’s Coaching History

As an offensive coordinator, Hackett has produced success wherever he has gone. Hackett has served as the offensive coordinator for the Packers for the last three years. Under Hackett, the Packers led the NFL in scoring last season.

Hackett’s most impressive stretch, however, came during his tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2017, the Jaguars were fifth in the NFL in scoring, and they led the NFL in rushing yards.

For perspective, Jacksonville’s quarterback was Blake Bortles, and their leading receiver was Keelan Cole. Hackett was definitely able to maximize the talent on the roster in Jacksonville.

Since Hackett’s departure, the Jaguars’ offense has been among the worst in the league. They were last in the NFL in scoring this season.

Hackett’s NFL resume speaks for itself, and he has definitely earned the opportunity to be a head coach in the NFL.

The Broncos’ offense has struggled in recent years. They have not ranked in the top 20 in scoring in any individual season, since 2015.

Hackett should be able to elevate the Broncos’ offense.

Hackett’s Connection to Aaron Rodgers

Mike Klis of 9news reported on Tuesday that if Hackett is offered the job it will not be to solely recruit quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

If Hackett gets the Broncos job, it will be on his own merits, which include his impressive work with passing-challenged quarterback Blake Bortles for the 2017 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Still, it is hard to overlook the connection. NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently reported that Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams would love to team up with the Broncos, and Rodgers has a great relationship with Hackett.

When asked about Hackett’s head coaching interviews, Rodgers spoke highly of Hackett on The Pat McAfee Show:

I’m really happy for Nathaniel. This is a little overdue to be honest. I think he’s been around the game for a long time. What he did in Jacksonville I think was pure magic. Getting them within a quarter of the Super Bowl was incredible. He’s a great coach. I love spending time with him. He’s a fantastic teacher.

According to Pelissero, Rodgers reached out personally to the Atlanta Falcons to endorse Hackett for their head coaching job last year.

Here’s what the #Broncos are getting in Nathaniel Hackett, who was on my annual rising head coaching candidates list back in November.



Next up on the to-do list for Denver: Finding a quarterback … https://t.co/AuBt82Y9Gx pic.twitter.com/PE0c7OVuzV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2022

With Hackett now officially hired, Rodgers to Denver seems increasingly more likely.