Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio Found Validation

Save for the horrifying-looking injury to wideout Jerry Jeudy, the 27-13 win by the Denver Broncos over the New York Giants was full of validation — but perhaps none more than for head coach Vic Fangio.

The September 12 win was not only a great start for the Broncos, but also necessary, if Fangio had any hopes of maintaining order and trust within the locker room. Being 0-7 for your career in September, as Fangio was prior to the win over the Giants, would make even the most ardent supporter’s confidence wane in the lead man.

The convincing win, however, gave the third-year head coach some breathing room in Broncos Country — at least for another week.

Nothing to Lose

The way Fangio coached looked like a guy who indeed had nothing to lose, as he was aggressive and decisive. Fangio, admittedly an old school type of coach, went for it on fourth downs three times against the Giants and converted all three attempts.

Putting that nugget into perspective, the Broncos converted just four of its 15 fourth-down attempts all of 2020. Putting the faith in the hands of his players, specifically new starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, did wonders for the team.

Bridgewater, who made a historic start for the Broncos, certainly appreciated the leaps of faith.

“Yeah, we really appreciate Coach showing that confidence in us,” Bridgewater said in the September 12 post-game press conference. “You talk about coaches believing in players, players wanting coaches to believe in them. That was the ultimate sign of belief right there. I think we had one fourth down where we were [near] our side of the 50 [yard line] and coach decided to go for it. I’m over on the sideline like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ Because I have nothing but confidence in those guys that take the field for us. It was good to just see Coach trust us, and we delivered.”

The gambles paid off, and just as important, could pay off in the long run, as his team sees he 100% has their backs. Perhaps the most aggressive attempt came on their second opportunity, when Fangio decided to go for it on fourth-and-two from the Giants’ 49-line.

Fangio’s decision was rewarded by Bridgewater, who displayed poise under a rush and connected with wideout Courtland Sutton for 14 yards. He then found Jeudy for 17 more yards, and receiver Tim Patrick for another 16 yards, before connecting with Patrick again for a two-yard touchdown with just eight seconds remaining in the opening half. The blow was a huge one to the Giants, as they never recovered and never led again.

Fangio reasoned the reward outweighed the risk, and simply went with intuition.