Broncos Are Expected to Hire Super Bowl Champion Coach as a Defensive Assistant

The Denver Broncos are expected to hire Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #Broncos are expected to hire long-time defensive coordinator Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant to assist expected DC Ejiro Evero, source said. Capers has been a DC for four different teams and brings his vast experience for Evero, a first-time coordinator. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2022

Capers will bring a lot of experience to the coaching staff. He began coaching in 1972. In the NFL, he has spent eight seasons as a head coach, and he has spent 16 seasons as a defensive coordinator.

Capers won AP Coach of the Year in 1996, as he led the Carolina Panthers to a 12-4 record.

However, he has had more success as a defensive coordinator than a head coach. Capers has been the defensive coordinator of a top-five scoring defense six times (1994, 1999, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014). In addition, Capers’s defensive units have led the league in takeaways three times (1992, 2009, 2011).

Capers won the Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in 2011.

The Packers fired Capers in 2018 after nine seasons. He was a senior defensive assistant for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, and he was a senior defensive assistant for the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.

Last season, he served as a senior defensive assistant for the Detroit Lions.

Capers Will Join Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero

Mike Klis of 9news reported on February 2 that the Broncos are planning to hire Los Angeles Rams defensive backs coach Ejiro Evero to be their new defensive coordinator.

Sources: Barring unforseen hiccup, Hackett planning to hire Rams DB coach Ejiro Evero as Broncos new defensive coordinator. Evero tied up w/Rams and SB 56.#9sports https://t.co/wBGVLmxtG6 — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 2, 2022

Evero will be coaching for the Rams during the Super Bowl, so the Broncos will have to wait to make the move official.

Evero and Capers have worked together in the past. Evero was a defensive quality control for the Packers in 2016 when Capers was the Packers’ defensive coordinator.

The Broncos’ Coaching Staff is Coming Together

The Broncos’ coaching staff is starting to take form. Let’s take a quick look at how it stands on the defensive side of the ball.

According to Mike Klis of 9news, Nathaniel Hackett is planning to retain two current defensive coaches. Defensive backs coach Christian Parker will remain with the team.

Per sources many of Fangio’s holdover position coaches re-interviewed w/Hackett this week. They’re all pretty much on hold. DB coach Christian Parker will return. Others may too. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 4, 2022

Like many of the team’s coaches, Parker has a connection to the Packers. He was a defensive quality control coach for the Packers in 2019.

Defensive line coach Bill Kollar will also return, but he will have a new role. Kollar worked with Hackett in 2008 with the Buffalo Bills. Hackett was the Bills’ offensive quality control coach, and Kollar was the Bills’ defensive line coach.

Broncos DL coach Bill Kollar is moving to consultant-type role. Kollar told me he's pleased. He and new HC Hackett were on same 2008 Buffalo staff. All's well w/Bill Kollar who is 69 and just finished his 41st NFL season as player (8) and coach (33). #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 8, 2022

Evero and Capers are the two outside hires at the moment.

The Broncos have been more active on the offensive side of the ball. Most prominently, Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten was hired to be the new offensive coordinator.

Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak was hired as the team’s quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, and San Francisco 49ers assistant offensive line coach Butch Barry will be the Broncos’ new offensive line coach.

In addition, Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post reported current wide receivers coach Zach Azzani and current offensive assistant Justin Rascati will return next season.

Per source, #Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is retaining WR coach Zach Azzanni and offensive assistant Justin Rascati. Azzanni praised during year by Paton for his work. Will enter 5th year here. Rascati will be in his fourth year. — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) February 8, 2022

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett should continue to round out the coaching staff over the next couple of weeks.