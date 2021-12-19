Broncos Connected to Eagles Quarterbacks in Potential 2022 Trade

The Denver Broncos are in a battle for a playoff spot in the AFC, but many questions remain. Not only about the team’s fortunes the rest of the year, but also about the future, as well.

One glaring issue that will need a resolution in Denver is who the quarterback will be next season?

With the future at quarterback up in the air for Denver, several possible candidates have been bandied about, including big names such as Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Seattle’s Russell Wilson.

However, this week two more quarterback possibilities have hit the rumor mill connected to the Broncos in Philadelphia Eagles‘ quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew.

Broncos May Target Hurts This Offseason

NBC Sports’ Peter King was recently a guest of Angelo Cataldi on Sportsradio 94WIP in Philadelphia, discussing the possibility of Hurts ending up in a Broncos uniform.

“I’m kind of fascinated by Jalen Hurts,” King said. “In fact, if I were like Denver kicking the can down the road for one more year at quarterback because I think maybe I can get Aaron Rodgers in free agency in 2023, that would be among the players I would pursue in the offseason if I were Denver – if Philadelphia has decided that he’s not quite their guy.”

King’s fascination with Hurts is warranted as the second-year pro has shown flashes of brilliance playing in his first full season as the Eagles’ starter. However, Hurts’ weaknesses have also been on display this season, leaving Philadelphia wondering if he’s their guy moving forward or not.

“I think he’s had some really good days and some really disappointing days, but that’s what young quarterbacks always have in the NFL,” King said of Hurts.

All of Hurts’ positive qualities were on display in a Week 10 victory over the Broncos. Hurts completed 70 percent of his passes, finishing 16-for-23 for 178 yards, two touchdowns, and a 103.2 QB rating.

The other dynamic Hurts possesses is his ability to do damage with his legs; Hurts rushed the ball 13 times against Denver, ending the day with 55 yards.

Jalen Hurts: 178 yds passing, 53 yds rushing@BamBamDavis51 breaks down why mobile QBs cause the Broncos problems Broncos Postgame Show: https://t.co/owHWpfdcgp pic.twitter.com/j5xODhpsqS — Phil Milani (@philmilani) November 15, 2021

Hurts also has two years remaining on his rookie contract, which will pay him base salaries just over $1.0 million ($1.6 million cap hit) in 2022, and $1.3 million ($1.9 million cap hit) in 2023.

Gardner Minshew Also Linked to Broncos

NFL.com’s Gil Brandt has linked Minshew to the Broncos, as well as other quarterback needy teams.

While Denver has been mentioned alongside much bigger names, Brandt states that Minshew could be a “strong fallback option” for the Broncos.

“Minshew’s production in his career thus far suggests he would be at least as effective as Bridgewater — and again, Minshew never had a supporting cast in Jacksonville as stacked as the group in Denver,” Brandt wrote.

Minshew’s price tag may also be attractive to the Broncos if they hope to find a one-year stopgap at QB. Minshew has one year remaining on a four-year $2.7 million contract originally signed in Jacksonville. Minshew is slated to make $965,000 with an $850,000 cap hit in 2022.

Minshew has started one game this season for the Eagles, tabbed for the start in Week 13 against the New York Jets. He went 20-for-25 for 242 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions in a 33-18 victory.