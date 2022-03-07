Broncos Interested in All-Pro Edge Rusher: Report

The Denver Broncos are interested in reuniting with edge rusher Von Miller, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson. However, the Broncos are not Miller’s “first choice”.

The Denver Broncos, Miller’s former team that traded him last season to the Rams, are also interested. A reunion isn’t necessarily Miller’s first choice in free agency, though, per a source.

On Monday, March 6, Josina Anderson also reported that the Broncos are in the mix for Miller.

Miller is one of the most prominent players in Broncos’ history. During his ten-year tenure with the franchise, he was selected to eight Pro Bowls and recorded 110.5 sacks. Most notably, Miller was the MVP of Super Bowl 50.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

The Broncos traded Miller in November to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a second-round pick and a third-round pick. Miller was a critical piece of the Rams’ Super Bowl run. He had four sacks in four playoff games.

3 Other Teams Are Interested in Miller

Miller will be a hot commodity on the free-agent market. He has more career sacks than any other active NFL player, and he is coming off a fantastic playoff run.

Last season, Miller was PFF’s third-highest-graded edge defender.

According to Wilson, the Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Green Bay Packers have all expressed interest in Miller.

The Rams are an obvious destination, considering they just gave up significant draft capital to acquire Miller. However, they have -$13.2 million in cap space, so they will need to restructure some contracts to free up some room to sign Miller.

The Chargers are an interesting landing spot. Miller and Joey Bosa would be a fearsome pass-rushing tandem, and the Chargers have $57.5 million in cap space, which is the second-most in the NFL.

The Packers are a surprising inclusion, as they have approximately -$29.8 million in cap space. In addition, they need to reach long-term deals with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams. So, fitting a contract for Miller under the cap will be difficult.

Edge Rusher Is a Need for the Broncos

It is not surprising the Broncos are interested in Miller. Edge rusher is a big need for the team.

NFL Network’s James Palmer previously reported that the Broncos will look to get pass rushers “in any way they can”.

They are going to look at pass rushers, and they are going to look at getting pass rushers in any way they can, whether that’s in free agency or the draft. They need a mismatch pass rusher opposite of Bradley Chubb.

The Broncos have approximately $39.2 million in cap space per Spotrac. So, they should be able to make a competitive offer for Miller.

Still, Wilson did report that the Broncos are not Miller’s first choice. After winning the Super Bowl, the Rams seem like the logical frontrunner. In addition, the Chargers have the potential to offer Miller the largest contract.

Still, if the Broncos can land Miller, it would immediately improve their pass rush.