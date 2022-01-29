Broncos Set to Interview Candidate for Offensive Coordinator: Report

The Denver Broncos will interview Los Angeles Chargers tight ends coach Kevin Koger for their offensive coordinator vacancy, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #Broncos will also interview Kevin Koger for their vacant OC job, source said. Makes sense, same system. https://t.co/95G7T0pPAN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2022

Koger also interviewed for the offensive coordinator opening with the Green Bay Packers, according to Rapoport.

Who will be the Broncos’ coordinators?

The Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach on Thursday, January 27. So, Hackett should fill out the rest of his coaching staff over the next week.

Koger is the team’s second known candidate for offensive coordinator. Rapoport previously reported the Broncos requested to interview Packers’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adam Stenavich, but the Packers would not let that interview happen, according to Mike Klis of 9news.

Per source, Packers aren’t letting OL coach Adam Stenavich interview for Broncos OC job. Would think he might get OC job with the Pack. Interviewing coordinators a lil more involved process with league policies. Hackett, who will call plays, has other options. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 28, 2022

Following that news, Stenavich appears likely to become the offensive coordinator in Green Bay. As a result, Koger should be in play for the Broncos.

Another potential name to watch is Packers’ quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy. Getsy has not been named as a candidate for offensive coordinator, but he was previously interviewed for the Broncos’ head coaching position.

Right now, Getsy does have an offer on the table from the Chicago Bears, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Still, Getsy has not accepted the Bears’ offer, yet, and the Broncos had previously shown interest in him. Reuniting with Hackett in Denver seems like a realistic option.

As for the defensive side of the ball, the Broncos are interested in Los Angeles Rams secondary coach and pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero, according to Rapoport.

With the #Rams still playing, this won’t be immediate. But the leading candidate for DC is Ejiro Evero. As for OC, the #Broncos will request OL coach and run game coordinator Adam Stenavich. https://t.co/s15ZfrdxtN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2022

Coincidentally, Evero was a defensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers from 2012 to 2013, when Vic Fangio was San Francisco’s defensive coordinator.

However, the Broncos’ current defensive coordinator Ed Donatell has not been fired, yet. So, retaining Donatell is an option for Hackett.

Kevin Koger’s Coaching History

Koger was a tight end at the University of Michigan. In 2013, he became a graduate assistant for the Wolverines. He went on to gain coaching positions at Tennessee and Eastern Kentucky.

Koger got his first NFL coaching job in 2019 when he was hired as the offensive quality control coach for the Packers. The Chargers hired him as their tight ends coach prior to this season.

Koger did a good job in his first season with the Chargers. As a position group, the Chargers’ tight ends were tenth in the NFL in receiving yards and tied for eighth in receiving touchdowns.

Veteran Jared Cook led the way with 48 receptions for 564 receiving yards and four touchdowns, but Donald Parham Jr. and Stephen Anderson were impressive in limited roles, as well.

Parham had 20 receptions for 190 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and he earned a Pro Football Focus receiving grade of 70.8. Meanwhile, Anderson hauled in 16 out of his 19 targets for 165 yards and a touchdown.

If Koger is hired, he could help further the development of 2019 first-round pick Noah Fant and 2020 fourth-round pick Albert Okwuegbunam.