Broncos $11 Million Defender Named ‘Secret Superstar’ by Analyst

The hype is only getting started for the Denver Broncos, who started practicing for the first time at training camp on July 27. Fans were able to see quarterback Russell Wilson and the rest of the team for the first time in Englewood, Colorado.

While the Broncos’ offense has gotten the narrative of the offseason, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright said the defense “held their own” and that they “won” yesterday’s practice.

Of course, both sides are simply getting their feet wet. But without free agent pass rusher Randy Gregory on the field due to being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List, the defense will ask a variety of players to step up.

So who represents the Broncos as their “secret superstar?” Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus believes there’s a linebacker that can be a surprise lightning spark to the defense.

2018 Draft Pick Named ‘Secret Superstar’

No, it’s not 2018 first-round pick Bradley Chubb. While Chubb needs to stay healthy, he can easily be an impact, Pro Bowl player like he was back in 2019.

Monson believes linebacker Josey Jewell is the team’s “secret superstar”. The Broncos’ 2018 fourth-round pick was given a two-year contract worth $11 million in the offseason and broke out in 2020, posting a career-high 113 combined tackles.

The 27-year-old was on his way to breaking out in 2021 before suffering a season-ending pectoral injury in his second game.

PFF’s grading model respects Jewell and Monson thinks the young linebacker is a “consistently strong performer.”

“(Josey) Jewell played just 82 snaps last season before injury struck, but he has been a consistently strong performer for the Broncos since the team drafted him in 2018,” Monson explained. “Jewell may not have the most impressive physical gifts in the league, but he reads the game quickly and is particularly adept at coming downhill and making plays in the run game. He tallied 42 defensive stops in his last full season (2020), and that was also the year in which he earned at least above-average grades in every facet of play PFF measures.”

Jewell’s Potential

It would be lofty expectations to think Jewell is a surefire Pro Bowl player in 2022 — especially coming off a season-ending injury.

But before the 2021 Week 2 injury, Jewell had a PFF grade of 77.3 against the New York Giants. In that game, he had four tackles, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble.

Baron Browning took the inside linebacker spot after Jewell’s injury. But he’s now made the transition to being a full-time edge rusher.

Jewell is expected to lead the Broncos’ depth chart at off-ball linebacker. Jewell has been a great fourth-round value find that has been an efficient run stopper; he had a PFF run defense grade of 88.5 in 2019.

Jonas Griffith, Alex Singleton, Barrington Wade, and Justin Strand will also compete for inside linebacker snaps.

Denver’s defense allowed the third-fewest points in the NFL last season without Jewell’s services for 15-plus games.

The defense will now feature a full-healthy Jewell, second-year standout cornerback Patrick Surtain, All-Pro safety Justin Simmons and new addition defensive tackle D.J. Jones, who led the league last season in run stop win rate with the San Francisco 49ers.