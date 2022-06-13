Broncos Bring In Ex-Bengals Kicker: Report

The Denver Broncos could be adding another kicker to their roster.

According to Mike Klis of 9news, kicker Elliott Fry is participating in mandatory minicamp as a tryout player.

This is the second time this offseason that Fry has tried out for the Broncos. Previously, Fry participated in rookie minicamp as a tryout player, according to Broncos’ team reporter Aric DiLalla.

The coaching staff must have been impressed with Fry, considering that they brought him back for mandatory minicamp.

At the moment, the Broncos have only one kicker on their 90-man roster, Brandon McManus. So, it makes some sense to sign another kicker.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Fry Was Great In College

Fry had an excellent college career at the University of South Carolina. He is the Gamecocks’ all-time leading scorer with 359 points.

The highlight of his career came against Vanderbilt in 2016, when he made a 55-yard game-winning field goal.

Despite his college success, Fry did not immediately get an opportunity in the NFL. He went undrafted in 2017.

Fry would go on to sign with the Orlando Apollos in the Alliance of American Football (AAF). He was outstanding for the Apollos, as he made all 14 of his field-goal attempts.

Fry Has Bounced Around the League

Fry was signed by the Chicago Bears in 2019. During the preseason, he made three out of four field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point attempts.

Unfortunately, he did not win the starting job, and he was waived during the regular season.

Fry had brief stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fry was then signed to the Atlanta Falcons‘ practice squad on October 1, 2020. With the Falcons, he saw his first NFL regular-season action.

Fry made his NFL debut on October 6 against the Green Bay Packers. He made a 26-yarder, which was his only field goal attempt of the game. He also made one out of two extra-point tries.

Over the next year, he appeared on the Falcons’ transition wire many times. Through November of the 2021 season, he had already appeared on the team’s transaction wire 14 times.

Fry talked to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein about the constant movement.

“I joke with my friends and family about it, just getting fired every week,” Fry said. “There’s always the flip side of I’ve been hired five times in the last six weeks. I guess it’s glass half-empty, half-full.”

Fry was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs in December. He appeared in one game making three out of four field-goal attempts, including one from 44 yards. However, Fry was quickly on the move again.

He was waived by the Chiefs and was signed to the Packers’ practice squad. Two days later, he was cut by the Packers and signed to the Bengals’ practice squad.

The Bengals eventually elevated Fry to the active roster, and he played one game for them. Against the Cleveland Browns, Fry made a 36-yard field goal and an extra point.