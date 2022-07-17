Broncos 23-Year-Old Named Team’s ‘Best-Kept Secret’

It’s a huge advantage for an NFL team to deploy a speedy, gadget offensive playmaker on offense. But could you imagine if that gadget player can also become a vital part of the slot game and be a swiss-army knife of the offense?

That’s what wide receiver KJ Hamler can bring to the Denver Broncos in 2022. Unfortunately, a knee injury in Week 3 prematurely ended his 2021 campaign.

Still, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport believes Hamler is the Broncos’ “best-kept secret.”

Davenport wrote:

“The arrival of Russell Wilson in Denver has given a massive jolt to the passing game, and even if Hamlet is healthy for Week 1, he’s fourth on the depth chart behind Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick. But Hamler’s specialty is hurting defenses over the top, and as it happens, Wilson is one of the best deep-ball passers in the league.”

Adding quarterback Russell Wilson is a match made in heaven for any deep-ball threat, especially Hamler, who caught three touchdowns in his rookie season.

Drew Lock throws a DART to KJ Hamler 😳 His 4th TD pass of the day (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/D4WrfK50ax — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2020

Hamler’s Recovery Journey

It was a long, excruciating battle for Hamler after tearing his ACL and dislocating his hip during a matchup with the New York Jets last season.

Hamler’s surgical procedure left the 2020 second-round pick without the use of both his legs initially. The simple tasks of bathing and toileting were challenges and the former Penn State standout needed a walking aid to move around. He also lost 40 pounds of body weight in recovery.

On top of all the body issues, Hamler lost his grandmother, whom he said was close to him as his mother.

After all the trials and tribulations, Hamler sought out help through therapy.

“I checked myself into therapy, just to get out of the dump, you know,” Hamler said on June 30, via Broncos TV. “I didn’t want to. I think the worst, [and] the worst characteristic of a man is his pride. I had to really put my pride aside for that, and really dig deep and do it. Some days I don’t like it, some days it really helps. That’s just real life. I’m a person; I’m human, too. I’m not superman. I wish I could be a man made of steel but that’s just not how it works.”

Despite the mental and physical tolls, Hamler told Broncos TV that he’s “ahead of schedule” and that he’s on the path to add more weight for training camp.

“Physically, I’m ahead of schedule. You know, had little minor setbacks with little aches and pains, but that’s just part of the process,” Hamler said. “Sometimes the trainers got to calm me down a little bit, and then sometimes they got to ramp me up. I’ve still got like 10 pounds more pounds to put on, so I think that’s going to be … it’s going to be pretty easy, I think, if I put my mind to it.”

Hamler Gets Guidance From Fellow WR

When it comes to season-ending knee injuries, Courtland Sutton knows a thing or two about the excruciating process. Sutton suffered a torn ACL in 2020 and had to go through the same rehab as Hamler. The year prior, Sutton was a Pro Bowl receiver.

Sutton told the 23-year-old receiver about the highs and lows of getting his body right during rehabilitation.

“Literally, the other day we had a conversation the first day he went out and ran. You know, I remember the first day,” Sutton said to Broncos TV, via Mile High Huddle. “All the thoughts that are going through your mind, thinking if you are ready, thinking if your body is going to hold itself up for you. The pain of that first day, and then the frustrations of being like, ‘Okay, I’m starting it, but I’m not exactly where I want to be.’ And understanding that it’s all part of the process. I think him handling it the way he did that speaks volumes.”

Hamler caught 30 receptions for 381 yards in his rookie season. He’s now behind Sutton, Jeudy and Patrick on the depth chart.

The Broncos won’t rush Hamler’s rehab. At the same time, Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett was impressed with Hamler’s rehab during his media session on April 25.

“Our doctors, our trainers are amazing here,” Hackett said. “I trust them. It’s about doing it the right way. We don’t want to rush it too fast. We want to do what’s right for him,” Hackett said. “It’s about that process and making sure we don’t push it too hard or we’re pushing it enough. Just making sure we’re doing all the right things to get him out there when he can.”