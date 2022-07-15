Pro Football Focus ranked the Denver Broncos linebacker group No. 20 entering the 2022 season. Specifically, the off-ball, inside linebacker unit could use more talent.

The Broncos signed Alex Singleton, who led the Philadelphia Eagles in combined tackles in both 2020 (120) and 2021 (137). Yet, Singleton’s Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 40.9 doesn’t bode well. Denver also re-signed Josey Jewell to a two-year, $11 million contract and while he had 113 tackles in 2020, he suffered a season-ending injury last season in Week 2.

They’ve yet to bring back veteran Alexander Johnson as there hasn’t been reported interest from the Broncos.

However, there’s one name that’s still available that could help the Broncos if an injury were to occur.

Analyst Names Pro Bowl Talent to Watch For

Cody Roark, who hosts the ‘Locked On Broncos’ podcast with Sayre Bedinger, believes that the Broncos could take a swing at free agent linebacker Kwon Alexander.

“(He) would be a great addition to come in,” Roark said. “If something were to happen with Josey Jewell, he would be the perfect backup linebacker. Especially considering how statured (Alexander) is as a veteran. Maybe some teams don’t view him as a starter. But I feel like Denver right now, he would not be the starter . . . I feel like (Alexander) would be a great insurance policy to have.”

Play

Video Video related to broncos named destination for ex-pro bowl defender 2022-07-15T16:58:34-04:00

Roark also writes for Mile High Sports.

Alexander most recently spent the 2021 season with the New Orleans Saints and was a 2017 Pro Bowl selection with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He posted three-and-a-half sacks and seven quarterback hits with 50 total tackles last season.

After his Pro Bowl appearance in 2017, Alexander sustained serious injuries during the next three seasons as he played just 26 games during that time span. Alexander dealt with a torn ACL, a torn pectoral and an Achilles tear.

He did start in 8 out of 12 games in 2021. It’s likely wherever Alexander lands will be with a team that can use him as a third-down pass-rush specialist with the chance of taking a starting role during training camp and the preseason.

The seven-year veteran will be entering his age 28 season. There’s definitely room left in the tank to wonder why he’s still not on an NFL roster.

Latest on Alexander

While Alexander hasn’t landed on a team yet, there has been continued interest from one team.

The New York Jets visited with Alexander in April.

According to The Athletic’s Connor Hughes, the Jets had continued dialogue with Alexander in June and that a deal could be signed before training camp.

The #Jets are still talking to LB Kwon Alexander (@kwon) and a deal could happen before training camp, per @Connor_J_Hughes. #TakeFlight #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/QRx84f20EN — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 22, 2022

It would make sense since Jets head coach Robert Saleh coached Alexander back in their San Francisco days. Alexander signed a four-year, $54 million contract with the 49ers in 2019.

While it’s analysis, Bleacher Report’s Jake Rill believes that Alexander is a fit with the Chicago Bears.

“If the Bears want to sign a free agent to fill that third linebacker spot, Kwon Alexander is still on the market,” Rill wrote on July 11. “If they don’t sign him or somebody else, then they’ll either have to rely on inexperienced players or minimize the number of times they use three-linebacker sets during games.”

Teams that have more cap space and a higher chance of starting Alexander will most likely have the best chance to sign the 27-year-old.