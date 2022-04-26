Ex-Broncos QB Named USFL Player of the Week

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Kyle Sloter was named USFL Offensive Player of the Week.

The votes are in and your Week 2 Offensive Player of the Week is…@USFLBreakers QB @KyleSloter 🌊🌊🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/KgcboBoxOu — USFL (@USFL) April 26, 2022

Sloter completed 25 out of 39 passes for 266 yards and two passing touchdowns; he also rushed for a one-yard touchdown.

.@KyleSloter gets us on the board first! 🌊 pic.twitter.com/1ibe3oanQm — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) April 24, 2022

Sloter’s New Orleans Breakers routed the Tampa Bay Bandits 34-3. To make matters more impressive, Sloter was reportedly playing with a sprained AC joint, a wrist injury, and a groin injury. Still, Sloter stood strong in the pocket and threw the ball at a high level.

Sloter was selected by the Breakers in the first round of the USFL Draft, and his career is off to a fantastic start.

He is second in the league in passing yards, and the Breakers are 2-0.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Sloter Has Played Well in Limited NFL Action

The Broncos signed Sloter as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He performed well in the preseason completing 31 out of 43 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Sloter did not make the final roster. After being released, the Minnesota Vikings signed Sloter to their practice squad.

Sloter remained with the Vikings until August 2019. He has bounced around the league in recent years. From 2019 to 2021, Sloter spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Finally, Sloter returned to the Vikings towards the end of last season. He was released on January 3.

Over the years, Sloter has continued to be an outstanding preseason performer. For his career, Sloter has completed 74 percent of his passes for 1,222 yards, 11 touchdowns, and one interception.

Sadly, he has not gotten the opportunity to play a single regular-season snap.

Sloter has excelled on the football field. Hopefully, he gets the opportunity to compete for a backup quarterback job in the NFL following the USFL season.

Jonathan Adams Jr. Needs to Be on an NFL Roster

Wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. was key to Sloter’s success on Sunday. Adams had five receptions for a game-high 92 receiving yards.

However, those numbers do not fully capture how spectacular Adams was. He made a ridiculous one-handed catch down the sideline.

In 2020, only 2 D1 WRs recorded 75+ receptions, 1,100+ receiving yards, and 10+ touchdowns: DeVonta Smith and Jonathan Adams Jr. Still baffled that Adams is not in the NFL right now.#USFL pic.twitter.com/ZlUS3pEc4E — Jakob Ashlin (@JakobAshlin) April 24, 2022

He also managed to keep his feet inbounds to make a tough grab for a two-point conversion.

Adams was phenomenal in college, but playing at Arkansas State, he flew under the radar. In 2020, only two Division 1 wide receivers recorded 75+ receptions, 1,100+ receiving yards, and 10+ touchdowns: Adams and DeVonta Smith.

Adams’s tape was equally as impressive, as he routinely made tough contested catches.

Insane catch by Arkansas State WR Jonathan Adams. Overturned on review but still amazing. pic.twitter.com/DwVDHXJr6q — Max Olson (@max_olson) September 12, 2020

Adams deserves to be on an NFL roster, and he could be a steal in free agency.

The Breakers will look to remain undefeated this Saturday against the 2-0 Birmingham Stallions.

The Stallions defeated the New Jersey Generals in dramatic fashion in Week 1. The Stallions were trailing 21-24 when quarterback J’Mar Smith had a game-winning rushing touchdown with only 23 seconds remaining.

Last Saturday, the Stallions defeated the Houston Gamblers 33-28. The Stallions’ rushing attack led the way, as they racked up 169 rushing yards and averaged an efficient 5.1 per carry.