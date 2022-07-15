Broncos ‘Should Trade’ for Explosive Jaguars WR, Says Analyst

For the Denver Broncos, the last two years have shown that you can never have enough wide receivers and playmakers.

In 2020, the Broncos lost wideout Courtland Sutton due to a torn ACL. Last season, Denver lost Jerry Jeudy for six games due to injury and second-round K.J. Hamler to a season-ending knee injury in Week 3. Tim Patrick has helped pick up the slack, recording 50 plus receptions in each of the last two seasons.

Denver comes into the 2022 season with a relatively healthy wide receiver group. While Hamler is recovering from his gruesome injury, the rest of the wideouts in rookie Montrell Washington, Tyrie Cleveland, Kendall Hinton and Travis Fulgham will be competing for a spot on the 53-man roster.

A top-four receiver core of Sutton, Jeudy, Patrick and Hamler should be appealing to new addition quarterback Russell Wilson.

But an analyst thinks there’s someone out there who could make the receiver room look even better.

Analyst Urges to Trade for Young Weapon

Sayre Bedinger, who hosts the ‘Locked On Broncos’ podcast, believes the Broncos should trade for wide receiver Laviska Shenault.

Shenault was a second-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2020 draft and was drafted four spots ahead of Hamler. Jeudy was also a first-round pick in that same class.

ESPN’s Michael DiRocco brought up on March 16 that there was talk of the Jaguars looking to trade Shenault. That chatter has since died down.

But the Jaguars signed wide receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk in the offseason. Shenault is further down the team’s depth chart after recording 121 catches in his first two seasons in the league.

There are a few concerns with Shenault. The young receiver didn’t record a touchdown in 2021 while also posting 10 drops. But the Broncos could further develop the soon-to-be 24-year-old who’s set to make just $2 million this year and $2.4 million in 2023, according to Spotrac.

One thing’s for sure. Shenault is quick. He averages 5.65 yards after the catch according to Pro Football Reference.

Getting Shenault in a Broncos uniform would further deepen the wide receiver group. The question is, what would it take to pry Shenault away from Jacksonville?

What a Sheanult Trade Package Could Look Like

First things first. While DiRocco mentioned the possibility of the Jaguars moving Shenault, general manager Trent Baalke sounded opposed to trading the young receiver.

“I don’t know where that would even come from. We’re high on Laviska. He does a lot of good things,” Baalke told reporters in March. “Obviously, at his size and his speed and the things that he can do, we’ve got to find ways to get him the ball. That’s not my job, that’s coach’s job, so that’d be a great question for him, but by no means is the ship sailed on Laviska.”

That doesn’t mean trading Shenault should remain out of the question, as the Jaguars traded 2020 first-round pick C.J. Henderson last offseason.

If the Jags were to trade Shenault, the Broncos could have tough sledding on making a deal work. After trading their first- and second-round picks in 2023 to the Seattle Seahawks in the Wilson trade, the Broncos have two third-rounders, a fourth, fifth and seventh-round pick next season.

The Broncos could deal their 2023 fifth-round pick and Fulgham to the Jaguars for Shenault.

However, Bedinger’s plan for the Broncos to trade for Shenault should be tough. General manager George Paton told the media that the team should have more picks next season.

“We have five [picks] next year,” Paton said. “We’ll have a lot more than that, I guarantee it by the time the draft comes around.”

That would mean it isn’t likely to see the Broncos trading any of the team’s already depleted 2023 draft capital.