Broncos Met With 2 Top QB Prospects at the Senior Bowl: Report

The Denver Broncos have already shown some interest in two quarterback prospects at the Senior Bowl. Aric DiLalla of the team’s official website reported that Liberty’s Malik Willis and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett both met with the Broncos.

Willis has also met with the Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, and New Orleans Saints, while Pickett has met with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers.

If the Broncos do not trade the ninth overall pick, drafting a quarterback would definitely fill a need.

Willis and Pickett are considered two of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. ESPN’s Mel Kiper projected Willis to be the first quarterback selected in his latest mock draft. Conversely, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah had Pickett as the first quarterback selected in his latest mock draft.

Malik Willis’s Draft Stock Is on the Rise

Malik Willis has been generating a lot of positive buzz at the Senior Bowl. Daniel Jeremiah listed Willis as one of his top 10 draft winners from the week of practices:

I don’t think any quarterback truly ran away from the pack this week. However, Willis’ practice on Wednesday was the best performance by any QB, which is especially impressive given the rainy conditions players dealt with that day. He’s very much in the mix to be the first quarterback drafted. I’m looking forward to seeing his decision making in the game on Saturday. That’s the last box for him to check to make this a really solid week.

Willis is coming off a breakout season at Liberty. In 13 games, he threw for 2,857 yards, a career-high 27 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He was also very productive on the ground, as he rushed for 878 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Willis’s combination of arm strength and mobility gives him the highest upside in this class.

Kenny Pickett Remains Among the Top Options

Speaking of breakout seasons, Kenny Pickett took a huge leap in 2021. Pickett recorded 13 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions in both 2019 and 2020. However, Pickett threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns last season. Pickett’s 42 passing touchdowns were fourth in the FBS.

In addition, Pickett earned a PFF grade of 92.3, which was the third-highest among quarterbacks.

Pickett was impressive during the first Senior Bowl practice. Jordan Reid of ESPN listed him as one of the best quarterbacks of the day:

Pickett is known for his accuracy, precision and smarts, and he displayed each of those traits Tuesday. He routinely was the first player up in drills, setting the tone, and his accuracy shined throughout each portion of the day.

However, he struggled at times on Wednesday and Thursday. The rain visibly affected Pickett on Wednesday. On Thursday, he threw a pass that was nearly intercepted by Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant.

He then had a tipped pass that resulted in an interception:

My top-2 ranked safeties in Mobile making plays. Jalen Pitre with the aggressive coverage vs. McBride. Kerby Joseph covers ground and shows off the ball skills. pic.twitter.com/5jABSktQZ4 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 4, 2022

Nevertheless, Pickett was strong enough overall to remain in the mix to be the top quarterback off the board. Willis’s upside will be tempting for many teams, but Pickett’s accuracy in the pocket can compete with any quarterback on the board.