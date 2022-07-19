Broncos ‘Went Wrong’ With Re-Signing Vet, Says Analyst

After trading for star quarterback Russell Wilson in March, it’s hard to criticize Denver Broncos general manager George Paton’s offseason.

You could look at the Broncos giving a five-year, $70 million contract to edge rusher Randy Gregory, who has never played more than 550 snaps in his five-year career and is currently recovering from shoulder surgery, as a questionable choice. However, Gregory’s contract is just $28 million guaranteed. He also graded out as Pro Football Focus‘ 12th-best pass-rusher across 437 defensive snaps in 2021.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell ranked the best and worst offseasons in 2022. According to Barnwell, the Broncos’ offseason was ranked the league’s best. The acquisition of Wilson, signings of D.J. Jones, K’Waun Williams and even Gregory were categorized as “what went right” for the team’s offseason.

However, it wasn’t all peaches and cream. Barnwell believes the re-signing of veteran running back Melvin Gordon is “what went wrong” in the Broncos’ offseason.

“Fantasy owners certainly wanted the organization to commit to running back Javonte Williams, but they did bring back veteran Melvin Gordon III,” Barnwell wrote. “Gordon’s numbers were more impressive than his actual impact — his two longest receptions came on checkdowns on the final plays of the first half, and his 70-yard touchdown run against the Giants came with Denver up by two scores in the fourth quarter — but it’s hard to be too upset about a one-year deal for $2.5 million.”

That’s a pretty laid-back critique.

Gordon’s Tenure in Denver

Gordon has shown starting abilities in his two years with Denver. He’s led the team in rushing since 2020 with over 1,900 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. That comes even with having Javonte Williams entering the fold in 2021. Last season, the pair became just the second duo in franchise history to each rush for 900+ yards in a single season.

Gordon’s also been efficient. During his first season in Denver, he averaged 4.6 yards per rush and 4.5 in his second season.

The 29-year-old has two Pro Bowls on his resume (2016, 2018) but it’s likely those days are past him. Still, head coach Nathaniel Hackett was impressed with Gordon’s abilities during minicamp in June.

“He’s a spectacular running back and he’s been a great running back in this league for a long time,” Hackett said of Gordon, via Sports Illustrated. “You can’t have too many good running backs at that position. He’s a powerful runner downhill and at the same time, he has the speed to be able to stretch it in the outside zone. We’re happy to have him and happy to integrate him in.”

Fumbles have been a thorn in Gordon’s side. Gordon fumbled four times in 15 games during the 2020 season and three times in 16 games in last season’s campaign. The then-rookie Williams fumbled twice in 17 games in 2021.

Williams and Gordon both received 203 carries last season. While it’s likely the younger and more elusive Williams will receive more attempts in 2022, Gordon said that he is not going to just “lay down”.

“I’m not going to lay down,” Gordon said, via Ben Swanson of the Broncos official site.

Gordon’s Offseason

It’s been an interesting offseason, to say the least for Gordon.

It started when the Denver Post wrote a story in June that questioned Gordon’s abilities on-and-off the field. Afterward, on The Jim Rome Show, Gordon defended himself against the allegation to the masses.

“That pissed me off. I couldn’t care less about the fumbles or all that other jazz they were talking about,” Gordon said. “What kind of irritated me the most was the ‘bad teammate’ part. Like, I’ve never had a teammate — ever — since high school, since little league, ever tell me that I was a bad teammate.”

Gordon continued saying, “For them to say that, I guarantee you can ask any teammate, and they (someone who says he’s a bad teammate) would look stupid,” Gordon insisted. “So, that kind of bothered me a lot because that’s the first time I’ve ever heard that, and like I said, I take pride in being a good teammate, man.”

On a different note, the 29-year-old was seen training alongside Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott in a recent video.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. posted a video of him working out with Gordon, Elliott, Dare Ogunbowale of the Houston Texans, and Darrel Williams of the Arizona Cardinals.

Daily Deposit 🤞 pic.twitter.com/4h1kCqvqOg — Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) July 15, 2022

Gordon also got some running work in by training in Timbs, which received an assortment of takes on Twitter.

In terms of weird workouts. Melvin Gordon training on the beach in Timbs is pretty high up there. But he’s a Badger so I trust him. pic.twitter.com/xuKELlT0DM — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 14, 2022