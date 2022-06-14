Broncos Vet Sends Direct Message to Front Office: ‘I’m Not Going to Lay Down’

One Denver Broncos veteran has a very clear message to the front office entering training camp — he’s not going to lie down.

As reported by Nick Kosmider of The Athletic on Tuesday, June 14, Broncos running back Melvin Gordon says he is “not going to lay down” in his battle for the starting job with second-year player Javonte Williams.

“Melvin Gordon says he knows people ‘want me to take a back seat,’ but said he told GM George Paton that ‘I’m not going to lay down’ when it comes to competing for the top running back job,” says Kosmider.

Why Gordon Could Play Secondary Role to Williams

Gordon is entering his third season with the Broncos after playing the past two years as the starting back. However, he enters 2022 in the unconventional position of playing the likely backup to Williams. The 29-year-old veteran didn’t re-sign with the Broncos until the end of April, long after free agency began.

The 2021 season represented how the Broncos may approach the 2022 season — except with more carries to Williams. Gordon ended last season with 203 carries for 918 yards in comparison to Williams’ 203 carries for 903 yards.

While Gordon certainly remains an effective runner at this stage of his career, the fact that he has a lot of wear-and-tear — he has 1,477 career carries, the third-most of any active player in the league behind Ezekiel Elliott and Mark Ingram — leads one to believe the Broncos will lean more heavily on their powerful young back.

The two-time Pro Bowler compares this current situation to the one that he faced as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers while sharing carries with Austin Ekeler. After Ekeler emerged as a viable starting back in the midst of Gordon’s holdout during the 2019 season, the Chargers allowed Gordon to sign with the Broncos in the following offseason.

Via Mike Florio of NBC Sports:

“I’ve always had that mindset that I have to go get it and that they’re bringing someone in here to take your job,” explained Gordon. “I know a lot of people are wanting me to take a backseat. I get it. It’s been like that for a while. It was like that when I was with the Chargers. Everyone wanted Austin [Ekeler] to start. I just come out here and do my thing. Thanks for the motivation, everybody. I appreciate y’all for the extra motivation. I need it.”

Gordon Explains Why He Re-Signed With Broncos

Despite the uncertain situation when it comes to how the reps and touches will be split between the two backs, Gordon decided to re-sign with the Broncos. The veteran back explains he decided to re-sign with Denver rather than join another team due to the acquisition of eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.

“With Russell [Wilson], that’s a game changer,” Gordon said. “I’m not really one of the guys that likes to start over. I really don’t like change too much with coming into a new locker room, having to build relationships, finding out who your clique is and finding out who works with you and what you’re able to say until guys get comfortable. It’s a drag. The city, finding a new place to stay. It’s a lot, man. It’s a lot that goes into it behind closed doors that changes your whole thought [process] behind leaving a place.”

Gordon also attributes his re-signing to the hiring of new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

“[Nathaniel] Hackett is a cool dude,” Gordon said. “He has great energy. He’s changed the whole atmosphere around here. You’re excited to come in. Not saying I wasn’t before, but you’re just a little more excited.

While many may expect Williams to win the starting job, don’t be surprised if Gordon ends up splitting carries with the 22-year-old in a shared backfield for the second consecutive season.