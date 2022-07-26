Bears Sign Former Broncos Super Bowl Starter: Report

Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Michael Schofield III has been signed by the Chicago Bears. Schofield played both guard and tackle for the Broncos.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

A Look Back at Schofield’s Time With the Broncos

The Broncos selected Schofield in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. At the time, he was a somewhat surprising pick. In his draft profile, NFL.com’s Nolan Nawrocki projected him to be a fifth or sixth-round pick.

“Developmental right tackle with experience playing on the inside and offers versatility as a utility swing backup,” Nawrocki wrote. “Possesses eventual-starter potential, but could always be restricted by athletic limitations and leave teams desiring better.”

In college, Schofield played at the University of Michigan. He was an All-Big Ten Team Honorable Mention in 2013.

In 2015, Schofield started 13 games for the Broncos. However, he allowed 10 sacks, which was tied for the most in the NFL per PFF.

In one game, edge rusher Khalil Mack beat Schofield for four sacks.

Following that performance, Schofield took full responsibility.

“We all need to execute — especially me. That was definitely one of my worst games of all time,” Schofield said via the Broncos official site.

“A lot of it was just me and my technique things,” Schofield continued. “Obviously, it’d be nice to get help, but a lot of it was my technique. I was just playing bad.”

In 2016, Schofield showed significant improvement over his prior season. He started all 16 games, and he played 1,043 offensive snaps. Despite the increased playing time, Schofield allowed only two sacks. In addition, he posted a PFF pass blocking grade of 73.1.

Unfortunately, Schofield was also called for seven penalties, which is far from ideal.

Schofield started Super Bowl 50 and played every single offensive snap for the Broncos.

During the 2017 offseason, the Broncos waived Schofield. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Broncos: Schofield Has Bounced Around the League in Recent Years

Schofield spent three seasons with the Chargers, and he made 37 total starts. Schofield’s play continued to be up and down. In 2017, he recorded an abysmal PFF pass block grade of 48.0. In 2019, his PFF pass block grade rocketed up to 76.9, but his run block grade dropped to a career-low 50.3.

During the offseason, Schofield signed with the Carolina Panthers. With the Panthers, Schofield played a diminished role. He appeared in 11 games, but he only made three starts. Furthermore, he played a career-low 270 offensive snaps.

Following the season, Schofield signed with the Baltimore Ravens. However, he did not make the 53-man roster, and he was waived. Shortly after, Schofield was signed by the Chargers.

In his second stint with the Chargers, Schofield appeared in 15 games and made 12 starts. He had a good PFF pass block grade of 75.2, but his PFF run block grade was only 59.5.

At age 31, it is difficult to project a massive leap in development for Schofield, but he does have a lot of experience under his belt. He will add some veteran depth to the Bears’ offensive line.