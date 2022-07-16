There are only so many to keep on an NFL roster — 53 men to be exact. Yet, with a seemingly talented roster — like the Denver Broncos — there’s a chance for once shoo-in rostered player to be released from the team.

That could be the case for defensive lineman Mike Purcell.

Sports Illustrated’s Mile High Huddle analyst Erick Trickell spoke on the “Dove Valley Deep Divers” podcast and believes the 31-year-old veteran is indeed a cut candidate.

“I think Mike Purcell is on his way out,” Trickell said. “I think the age and performance of Purcell are going against him as well as the cost. People need to remember Denver’s at this point where they have to be considerate of how much space they have on the cap this year. So they can roll it over next year when they will have to give Russell Wilson a huge extension.”

The Broncos could shed salary from Purcell, who has a cap hit of $4.3 million in 2022. He also has a cap hit of $4.2 million in 2023 as the team will need cap space for a potential Wilson extension.

Trickell continued, “He’s declined. He had that great year two years ago . . . He’s gotten worse since then and last year especially was really troublesome and problematic for the defense. He would consistently shoot a gap when he was asked to two-gap and just leaving open space and the linebackers weren’t able to make up for it.

Play

Video Video related to broncos predicted to release veteran starting defender 2022-07-16T17:05:54-04:00

Examining Purcell

Purcell played his first three seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, playing in 25 games and finishing with 29 tackles and a sack. He spent 2017 and 2018 on several practice squads before signing a one-year deal with the Broncos in April of 2019.

Trickell mentioned Purcell’s exceptional 2019 season. Purcell recorded 28 tackles and eight tackles for loss. In October of 2020, he would sign a three-year contract with Denver worth $14.8 million via Spotrac.

It hasn’t gone according to plan since then. Purcell has played 19 games in the last two seasons due to a season-ending foot injury in 2020 and missed time last season with a finger injury.

In his third season with the Broncos, Purcell played 13 games, registering 17 tackles this year.

Denver would be releasing Purcell who has started 23 games in his time with the team. If he were to be released, there’s a player who can step in.

Who Could Replace Purcell?

DeShawn Williams could come and take Purcell’s spot. In 2021, Williams started eight games and totaled one sack and five quarterback hits.

Williams will be competing with former 49ers D.J. Jones, Purcell and Dre’Mont Jones. Other guys to watch are rookie Iowa State DL Eyioma Uwazurike, Wisconsin’s Matt Henningsen and returning backups Jonathan Kongbo, Marquiss Spencer, McTelvin Agim and Jonathan Harris, will also be looking to snag a role along the line.

The Broncos brought in D.J Jones to solidify the defensive line and to help the rush defense.

However, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic wrote on June 30 that the defensive line still has unproven pieces.

“The Broncos have a good foundation in Dre’Mont Jones and new nose tackle D.J. Jones, who is backed up by the stout-when-healthy Mike Purcell. But the surrounding cast is relatively unproven, and this feels like a group that could be in some trouble if it experienced a significant injury or two.”

Purcell has been a proven player in the past but has struggled recently. Training camp will be important to watch how the defensive line shakes out.