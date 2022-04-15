Broncos 7-Round 2022 Mock Draft 2.0

With the NFL Draft only two weeks away, it is a good time for a new mock draft. I published my first seven-round mock draft in January, and a lot has changed since then.

Let’s take a quick look at nine potential picks for the Denver Broncos.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Round 2 (64th overall): Chad Muma, LB (Wyoming)

The Broncos have been connected to Muma for a while now. The team met with him at the Senior Bowl, and they hosted him for a visit earlier this month.

The Broncos will be hosting Wyoming LB Chad Muma, a third-team All-American in 2021, on a visit at the team facility next week. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) April 5, 2022

Muma is the complete package at linebacker. Last season, he was fantastic against the run and in pass coverage. He had a PFF run defense grade of 91.1, and he had an interception return for a touchdown in back to back weeks.

Muma should be an impact player from day one, and he has all the traits to develop into an elite inside linebacker.

Round 3 (75th overall): Marcus Jones, CB (Houston)

The Broncos need to add cornerback depth. Jones was one of the best cornerbacks in college football last season. He posted a 87.8 PFF grade, which was ninth among cornerbacks.

Jones has excellent ball skills. He recorded five interceptions and 13 passes defended last season.

In addition, Jones is a dynamic return man. In his college career, he had six kick return touchdowns and three punt return touchdowns.

Last season, the Broncos averaged 16.2 yards per kick return, which was last in the NFL. So, Jones would fill two needs.

Round 3 (96th overall): Pierre Strong Jr., RB (South Dakota State)

With Melvin Gordon remaining on the free-agent market, the Broncos could elect to draft a running back to add some depth behind Javonte Williams.

In a talented running back class, Pierre Strong Jr. has flown under the radar. Strong has elite speed. At the NFL combine, he ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash, which was tied for the fastest time among running backs.

At South Dakota State, Strong was unstoppable on the field. In 2021, he rushed for 1,673 yards and averaged a whopping 7.0 yards per carry.

That level of production was consistent throughout his college career. As a freshman, he rushed for 1,116 yards and averaged 9.5 yards per carry.

There will undoubtedly be questions about his level of competition at South Dakota State, but it’s hard to ignore his production.

Williams and Strong could form a scary running back duo.

Round 4 (115th overall): DeAngelo Malone, EDGE (Western Ketucky)

Here is another prospect, who has been connected to the Broncos. Mike Klis of 9news reported that the Broncos held a visit with Malone.

Source confirms Broncos also held pre-draft visit last week with Western Kentucky edge rusher DeAngelo Malone. #9sports https://t.co/6ei9VR59iw — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) April 13, 2022

Malone was productive at Western Ketucky recording 31.0 sacks over the last four seasons. He is a nice value pick in the fourth round.

Round 4 (116th overall): Jelani Woods, TE (Virginia)

Albert Okwuegbunam can thrive as the Broncos’ go-to tight end, but it would be nice to add another tight end on the depth chart.

Woods is a towering presence at 6’7″ and 275 pounds. Given his size, his 40-yard dash time of 4.61 seconds is really impressive.

On tape, Woods can be seen routinely running over smaller defensive backs:

He has a lot of upside and would be a nice option behind Okwuegbunam.

Round 5 (152nd overall): Bailey Zappe, QB (Western Kentucky)

Quarterback is not a pressing need, but the value is too good to pass up here.

In 2021, Zappe broke the FBS record for passing touchdowns in a single season (62).

He does not have the biggest arm, but he is deadly accurate. According to Cory Kinnan of the OBR, Zappe was actually the most accurate deep ball passer in this quarterback class last season.

Quarterback is obviously the most important position in football, and Zappe could develop into a quality backup.

Round 6 (206th overall): Joshua Williams, CB (Fayetteville State)

Joshua Williams boosted his value at the NFL combine. He has excellent length. At 6’3″, he is tied with Ahmad Garnder as the second-tallest cornerback in this draft class. Williams’s arm length of 32 7/8″ should help his draft stock, as well.

Williams’s 4.53-second 40-yard dash is the 10th-fastest in NFL history for a cornerback that is 6’3″ or taller per Pro Football Reference.

Williams had five interceptions over the past two seasons at Fayetteville State. He is an intriguing prospect at this stage in the draft.

Round 7 (232nd overall): Ja’Tyre Carter, OT (Southern)

Finally, the Broncos add an offensive tackle. Carter was excellent in pass protection at Southern. He did not allow a single sack in three seasons, and he had a PFF pass block grade of 93.2 last season.

Round 7 (234th overall): Master Teague III, RB (Ohio State)

Teague was not the feature back at Ohio State, but he was impressive in his role. His biggest game last season came against #7 Michigan State; Teague rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Teague displayed impressive athleticism at Ohio State’s Pro Day. He ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash and had 27 bench press reps.

40 times from Ohio State’s Pro Day RB Master Teague 4.44

WR Chris Booker 4.52

WR/RB/DB Demario McCall 4.53

DT Antwuan Jackson 5.15

OL Thayer Munford 5.33 Teague was also top guy on the bench (27), had the best broad jump 10-11, and tied for best vertical with Booker (36). — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) March 23, 2022

He should be a contributor on special teams and add more running back depth to the roster.