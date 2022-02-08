Broncos Bolster Defense, Add QB in New ESPN Mock Draft

ESPN’s Jordan Reid released a new two-round mock draft on January 7. On draft night, the Denver Broncos will be armed with the ninth overall pick and two second-round picks.

Let’s take a quick look at Reid’s selections.

Round 1 (ninth overall): Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

With the Broncos’ first selection, Reid has the Broncos taking Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd. Reid acknowledges the Broncos may end up trading this pick, but he cites the pending free agency of linebackers Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, and Kenny Young.

It’s no secret that the Broncos might not make this selection, as they could use it to trade for a veteran quarterback. But if they keep the pick, Lloyd could be the answer to getting more speed and consistency at the second level of the defense. Denver has three off-ball linebackers hitting free agency next month — Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, and Kenny Young — and Lloyd would add versatility and pass-rush ability to the D.

Last season, Lloyd filled up the stat sheet; he had 111 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and four interceptions in 14 games.

The Broncos have already been connected to a couple of linebackers in the early draft process. ESPN’s Mel Kiper mocked Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean to the Broncos in his latest mock draft.

In addition, the Broncos met with Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma at the Senior Bowl.

Round 2 (40th overall): Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State

With their first selection of the second round, Reid projects the Broncos to select San Diego State EDGE Cameron Thomas.

The 6-foot-4, 264-pound Thomas is a do-it-all threat with experience generating pressure from both the tackle and end spots. He had 27 tackles for loss in 2021, more than any player in this class. The Broncos have questions at the edge spots after the trade of Von Miller and with Bradley Chubb’s durability issues, which makes Thomas a great get here. They still have the Rams’ second-round pick to upgrade their roster, too.

Edge rusher will be a big need for the Broncos this offseason following the departure of Von Miller. As a team, the Broncos were 18th in the NFL in sacks last season.

Thomas had 10.5 sacks for the Aztecs last season.

Round 2 (64th overall): Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

The Broncos finally select a quarterback, as they select Nevada quarterback Carson Strong with the 64th overall pick.

If the Broncos go the draft route, Round 2 could have a few options. Strong will likely be on the board, if the medical reports for his knee check out. He has a strong arm, and he was given a lot of autonomy at the line of scrimmage for the Wolf Pack, which means he has experience with handling pro-level schemes. He threw 36 touchdown passes and eight interceptions while completing 70% of his passes last season.

Strong had 4,186 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions last season. His health is the biggest concern. Strong has a history of knee injuries.

Reid projected four quarterbacks to be selected in the first round: Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, and Sam Howell, and Desmond Ridder was selected in the second round by the Indianapolis Colts.