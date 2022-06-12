Broncos: Noah Fant Opens Up On ‘Shock’ After Seahawks Trade

In March, the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick.

Fant recently opened up on the trade from his perspective during an interview with Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports.

Fant admitted that he was shocked after receiving the news.

“Yeah I was definitely really shocked,” Fant said. “I didn’t have any clue of what was going on and just kinda had to go with it when I got word of it. But yeah, it’s been a really good transition for me and I’m a big believer in things happen for a reason and I think that I was meant to come here for a reason. I definitely feel the love that the coaches have shown me that they wanted me here, and I think it’s gonna go well.”

Fant also said that trade has given him some extra motivation.

“Nobody expects to get traded, and it’s kind of a weird thing, you know, one team let you go and get picked up by another team. But there’s definitely a chip on my shoulder and motivation to use to keep getting better and improve even faster. That’s definitely something that has given me a little bit of motivation, and I’m looking forward to putting that on the field and putting that on display.”

Fant Is a Productive Receiver

The Broncos selected Fant in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He immediately played a large role in the Broncos’ offense. Since entering the league in 2019, Fant has been targeted 249 times, which is the eighth-most among tight ends.

In 2020, Fant had an impressive PFF receiving grade of 80.3. Last season, he had a PFF receiving grade of 69.5, which ranked 15th among NFL tight ends.

Fant recorded a career-high 68 receptions for 670 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.

Fant produced those numbers with Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock at quarterback, so Fant has likely not reached his statistical ceiling.

However, the quarterback situation in Seattle is not much better. In fact, it might be worse, as Lock and Geno Smith are competing for the starting quarterback job.

In addition, Fant will have to compete with wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for targets.

Fant is a talented receiver, and he seems primed for a breakout season. It just likely will not be next year.

Fant Needs to Improve as a Run Blocker

Fant still has room for improvement as a run blocker. He recorded a PFF run block grade of 49.0 last season, which ranked 66th out of 75 qualifying tight ends.

That is a concerning metric, especially considering Fant played 351 snaps in a run blocking role last season per PFF. In addition, he also picked up nine penalties as a run blocker.

Fant stands at 6’4″ and weighs 249 pounds. So, he has the size to block opposing edge rushers.

At age 24, he is developing, so he still has time to become a more well-rounded tight end.