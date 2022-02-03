Broncos Considered ‘Potential Landing Spot’ for Much-Criticized QB

The Denver Broncos could target a quarterback that is already on the way out of his current home.

It’s no secret that the Broncos need a quarterback. After a sixth straight non-playoff season, the one position Denver is lacking is the most important of them all — the quarterback. The defense ranked No. 3 in the league and the offense features talented young offensive stars in Javonte Williams, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Noah Fant.

According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, the Broncos are a “potential landing spot” for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

“Denver has been linked to some of the league’s more prolific quarterbacks—Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins are the most notable—but the organization may have to settle for a lesser-tier target like Garoppolo if it whiffs on Pro Bowlers,” says Kay.

“Garoppolo never developed into the potential star he showed flashes of becoming during his time with the New England Patriots and early in his Niners career, but he’s reached the playoffs in his two healthy San Francisco seasons.

The Broncos’ war chest is loaded right now, with four of their 2022 draft selections falling within the top 75. Moving a second-rounder for Garoppolo would be well within their means.

Garoppolo should have more than enough talent around him to get the job done in the Mile High City.

With a quality quarterback like Garoppolo under center, the Broncos would have the upside to be a contender in 2022.”

Garoppolo is a Proven Winner

It’s safe to say after a 7-10 campaign and a season in which the Broncos failed to utilize their receivers to their fullest potential — former first-round pick Jeudy had zero touchdowns all year long — Bridgewater will not be brought back. Denver’s other quarterback, Drew Lock, failed to establish himself as the franchise of the future over the last three games of the season.

The Broncos will be looking for other options and Garoppolo may be the most viable.

Although he’s never garnered a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro selection in his career, his pedigree for winning cannot be denied. Garoppolo has a 33-14 record in his career as a starter (70.2%) and in his lone two full seasons as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, he’s led them deep into the postseason. In 2019, he led the 49ers to the Super Bowl and in 2021, he led them to the NFC Championship Game.

Despite his winning success, Garoppolo went through trade rumors following the selection of Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Following the 49ers’ win over the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs, Garoppolo explained how he’s been able to play well despite all of the criticism.

Via Peter King of NBC Sports:

“I think a big part of it is just knowing who you are—as a player and a person, really. That will take you a long way. It’s kind of a big part of just my mental game. I know what type of quarterback I am. I know what type of player I am in this league and where I stand. All the noise out there and everything, keep it coming. It fuels me and it keeps me going. It’s a good thing when people are talking about you.”

Rodgers Trade Isn’t Guaranteed

Denver has long been rumored as a potential landing spot for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But it isn’t a certainty that Rodgers will want out of Green Bay. Furthermore, the Broncos may be forced to cough up more than they’d like — for example, a rising young star such as linebacker Bradley Chubb — combined with multiple draft picks.

If the Broncos strike out on Rodgers, or the asking price proves to be too high, Garoppolo becomes the next best option. The 49ers are already looking for a potential trade partner and the veteran quarterback signaled the end is near when it relates to his tenure in San Francisco.

Because Garoppolo is out the door, the asking price will be low. Furthermore, his cap hit of $25.5 million for the 2022 season is modest. And at just 30 years of age, the Broncos could conceivably build around him with a run-first, dominant-defense type of approach. It’s the same formula the 49ers utilized over the past three seasons with Garoppolo to grand success.

This may not be the flashy acquisition Broncos fans have been dreaming about. But it may end up being the most logical.