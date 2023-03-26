Broncos QB Addition ‘More of an Insurance Plan Than a Clipboard Holder’

Denver’s 2023 offseason quarterback free agent signing, Jarrett Stidham, will be “more of an insurance plan than a clipboard holder” for the Broncos according to the Mile High Report’s Nick Burch. Stidham signed with Denver on March 15, less than two weeks after it was reported that Russell Wilson would have to “audition” for Sean Payton in the head coach’s first season in the Mile High City.

Burch believes Payton could elevate Stidham’s game after doing so with Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill while coaching the Saints — and also claimed Stidham would be waiting in the wings if Wilson has another down year.

“(Stidham) now enters his fifth NFL season breathing down the neck of Russell Wilson,” Burch wrote. “Payton has made productive QBs out of the likes of Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill, don’t think for a second he can’t do it with Stidham should the situation call for it. And multiple NFL talking heads are in agreement that Stidham is more of an insurance plan than a clipboard holder for the Broncos.”

Burch forecasted Payton yanking Wilson in favor of Stidham in short order if the situation called for it.

“It seems likely that if Payton is indeed unhappy with Wilson, and the highly paid QB is not earning his paycheck by mid-year, Payton will cut the Wilson audition short and give Stidham, eight years younger than Wilson, a chance to prove himself as more than just a spot starter.”

Broncos Could Cut Russell Wilson Despite Big Money Owed

Denver handed Wilson a $245 million extension with $165 million guaranteed before the former third-round draft pick ever suited up in a regular season game last September. As NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry relayed, that wouldn’t stop the Broncos from parting with the quarterback well before his contract expired.

“I don’t think [Sean] Payton likes Russ,” Berry said. “He’s got one year to prove himself or Payton will move on. There’s no way Denver can cut him this year, but next year, while the dead cap hit would certainly be bad, it could be spread out over two years and wouldn’t be franchise crippling.”

Given the high price the Broncos paid for Wilson — and the fact that the Seahawks made the playoffs despite turning the ball over to Wilson’s former backup, Geno Smith — Denver isn’t sold on the idea of letting their potential trade malpractice hamstring the team’s present and future.

Wilson was acquired for acquired for the price of two first-round picks, two future seconds, and tight end Noah Fant in the trade with Seattle on March 16, 2022.

QB Signing Sign Broncos Won’t “Kowtow” to Russell Wilson

NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks believes that the Stidham signing is a sign the Broncos and Payton won’t “kowtow” to Wilson’s demands, despite the 34-year-old’s massive salary.

“(Stidham’s) signing proves the new coach isn’t going to kowtow to the team’s highest-paid player. Not surprising when it comes to Payton, but he is indeed the head man, and this is his show,” Brooks said.

Brooks sees Stidham as insurance for Wilson. “Perhaps the former Raider simply joined a division rival to fill the backup role, but Russell Wilson’s struggles in 2022 make the fifth-year pro an intriguing insurance policy for Sean Payton,” Brooks said.

The NFL Network analyst believes Stidham has the skillset who can take on the offense at a moment’s notice.

“Stidham’s IQ, arm talent, and promising flashes as a spot starter for Las Vegas undoubtedly raised his profile as a developmental player with QB1 potential,” Brooks said. “Although Wilson’s hefty contract makes it nearly impossible for Denver to swiftly unload him if his woes continue, Stidham gives the Broncos a viable option if Payton needs to make a change in order to spark the offense.”