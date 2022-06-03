Ex-Broncos Pro Bowl QB Now Mushroom Farmer

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer has an interesting new business venture. Plummer recently purchased a mushroom farm in Fort Lupton, CO.

Plummer, former UFC fighter Rashad Evans, and Del Jolly founded Umbo, a company with a focus on functional mushrooms. Umbo sells mushrooms to Colorado restaurants, and they offer a variety of products including granola bars and supplements.

Plummer spoke about the company during an interview with Denver7’s Colette Bordelon.

“I’m a mushroom farmer now,” Plummer said with a laugh.

According to Plummer, mushrooms helped him “heal”.

“I found a lot of healing through mushrooms, a lot of healing of old pains, old traumas. As athletes, we were able to defy the odds. I defied the odds to become a quarterback in the NFL and start for 10 years. So, who’s to say I can’t flip the script on all my old injuries and stop aging really?”

Plummer Has Mostly Kept a Low-Profile After His Retirement

Following his retirement, Plummer has made some interesting headlines over the years. He became a notable handball player, and he even hosts his own tournament (Plummer Family Helluva Handball Bash).

However, Plummer has not sought out the spotlight in any way. In fact, a story was published in Sports Illustrated in 2011 that hilariously highlighted that.

Plummer volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and the woman in charge had no idea Plummer was a former NFL player.

One of his handball friends, Tye Barlow, tells how, a couple of years ago in Sandpoint, Plummer was volunteering for Meals on Wheels, and the organization ran into funding problems. The woman in charge put a hand on Plummer’s shoulder. “Jake, I’m sorry, we’re out of money this month. But keep track, and we’ll pay you for your gas.” “Don’t worry about it,” replied Plummer. She insisted. Again, Plummer assured her it was O.K. “No, Jake, you don’t even have a job!” she said sternly. “You have to keep track of your miles. You need the money.” “I played in the NFL for a little while,” Plummer said. “I’m O.K.” Dumbstruck, the woman appraised the scruffy man who’d been delivering food for months. “You’re that Jake Plummer?”

Plummer Led the Broncos to the AFC Championship Game

The Broncos signed Plummer in 2003, and he led the Broncos to a period of sustained success. He led the Broncos to the playoffs for three consecutive seasons culminating in AFC Championship Game appearance in 2005.

In 2006, Plummer was benched after 11 games, as rookie Jay Cutler took over.

The Broncos had selected Cutler with the 11th overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft, so it was only a matter of time before Cutler got an opportunity to start.

Overall, Plummer threw for 11,631 yards, 71 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions across four seasons with the Broncos.

Plummer was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason. He surprisingly decided to retire and subsequently never played a game for the Buccaneers.