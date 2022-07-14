Broncos QB Russell Wilson Sends Message, Puts Critics on Blast

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been showing the world what he’s been up to during the period before training camp begins on July 27.

Wilson and his wife Ciara went on a trip to Europe and were in France, England, a day at Wimbledon and Italy, where they celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

The 33-year-old quarterback is now back in the United States and at his San Diego home.

And Wilson didn’t take long to showcase a workout. Wilson posted a video showing various passing drills that have received upwards of one million views on social media between Twitter and Instagram.

Wilson said, “I’m used to the doubt. I’m used to the work too…”

Broncos Speak on Wilson’s Lifestyle

In the summer days, NFL players usually engage in training or getting some vacation time in before training camp and the preseason.

Wilson has done both. He took part in the offseason programs in Denver, has spent time in other countries and showed to the world his latest quarterback drills.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked if he had any concern over Wilson’s lifestyle.

“When it first started,” Hackett told reporters on June 13, “you’re like, ‘Whoa, are you going to be able to pick this stuff up? Are we going to be able to own the offense like we want to?’ But he does such a great job of surrounding himself with great people that help him out so he can still do all of these things and still focus solely on football. It’s unbelievable to watch. Every single second that he has, he’s non-stop working. If he’s on a plane, he’s watching film, he’s studying, he’s calling people and he’s calling me. That’s what you appreciate.”

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon knows how much work Wilson puts in and also understands that a lavish lifestyle comes with being a great quarterback.

“When you’re making $30 million a year, you can get a private jet to get you around to wherever you want,” Gordon joked. “It’s really easy to do that. [But] he’s all about football, though. He’s locked in, and there is no other way to put it… He comes in at 6.30 in the morning and he’s tapped in. He’s going over stuff with young guys, with older guys. He’s really trying to change the feel around here.”

Wilson Workout With Stepson Went Viral

The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback has been married to Ciara since 2016. Ciara’s son with ex-fiance rapper Future, Future Zahir, has been close to Wilson over the years.

Wilson posted a video on Instagram of a recent workout he had with his stepson, Future Zahir, as well as lessons to the son of famous choreographer Jamaica Craft.

“Post workout work with the young fellas!” Russ wrote. “Future & Kingston young legends. Watch out @NFL.”

This isn’t the first time that Wilson has broadcasted Future Zahir’s football skills to the world. The 33-year-old quarterback shared a football drill with Future Zahir in 2020 and called him his “best teammate” and a “QB in the making!”

It’s safe to say that Future Zahir has a headstart in achieving football greatness since he’s getting advice from the great nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.