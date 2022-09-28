Broncos QB Russell Wilson Takes Shot Back at Eli Manning in Viral Video

Just two days after two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Eli Manning took a shot at the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson, the newly acquired quarterback fired back at Manning.

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and Eli were joined by former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee last night during their show and the fellas consistently talked about how much punting was going on in the Giants–Cowboys game.

During the game, McAfee mentioned that the Broncos had 10 punts during their Sunday night game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Eli then took his shot, “They should’ve paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell [Wilson].”

"They should've paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell [Wilson]." @EliManning went there 😅 pic.twitter.com/ridC2MdRji — ESPN (@espn) September 27, 2022

This comes after Wilson signed a five-year extension with the Broncos worth $245 million and $165 million of it guaranteed.

When Wilson met with the local media for his weekly press conference on Wednesday, he was asked what he thought about Manning’s comments, the Denver quarterback fired back.

After Eli Manning joked on Monday night’s ManningCast that the Broncos should’ve paid their punter $235 million instead of Russell Wilson, the Denver QB responded today: pic.twitter.com/aVHntOS3Js — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2022

Wilson referred to Manning as “Chad Powers” after the former New York quarterback showed up in disguise for walk-on tryouts for Penn St.’s football team.

Wow can’t believe Penn State didn’t let this Chad Powers guy walk on this year at QB. Throws, runs, and looks a lot like Eli Manning. pic.twitter.com/oMLDr0raVI — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 19, 2022

Wilson Hears Everything

After Denver’s victory over the 49ers on Sunday night, Wilson even took a shot back at his former head coach Pete Carroll.

In a radio interview last week, Carroll said, “I think he moved 10 times and he completed two passes on the times we moved him out of the pocket.” This came after Carroll’s Seahawks beat the Broncos to open the Sunday night.

“When he moves to his left, it’s hard for him,” Carroll added.

When playing the 49ers, Wilson made a play while running to his left and completed a pass across his body to wide receiver Kendall Hinton. After the game, Wilson talked about that play, “I went left. I guess I can still go left.”

Wilson cares about his image and wants to be considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, so he hears everything because it fuels him. Without ever receiving a single MVP vote, Wilson wants to keep his clean image so that at the end of his career, he can be placed in the same category as Peyton and Tom Brady.

Russell’s Undefeated Against Eli

During Wilson’s first 10 seasons, he played Manning’s Giants just three times, despite playing in the NFC together. The two quarterbacks never met in the playoffs, but they did meet three times like Wilson referenced.

2013: The first matchup was between Wilson and Manning wasn’t even close. Seattle would shutout New York and win the game 23-0.

Wilson was solid in the game going 18/27 for 206 yards and one touchdown to wide receiver Doug Baldwin. No. 3 also rushed for 50 yards on eight carries.

Manning on the other side, didn’t have a great day. Throwing five interceptions, Manning was also sacked three times and had a quarterback rating of 31.9.

2014: Wilson didn’t have the best game throwing the ball, going 10 of 17 for just 172 yards. The former Seahawk didn’t throw a single touchdown pass in the game, but threw two interceptions and had a quarterback rating of 53.7.

Even though Wilson didn’t win the game with his arm, he rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

With the game tied, 17-17 in the fourth quarter, Seattle would score 21 points to blow out New York. Running back Marshawn Lynch also had himself a game, rushing for 140 yards and found the endzone four times. Seattle would win 38-17.

2017: In their final matchup, Manning’s Giants took a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter with a touchdown pass to Evan Engram. This would be the only score for New York for the rest of the game.

Wilson would get things going in the second half by throwing three touchdowns to three different receivers. This would be Wilson’s best game against Manning, throwing for 334 yards on 39 attempts. Posting a quarterback rating of 121.1, Wilson was able to cook in this game.

Manning finished with 39 passing attempts as well, but only threw for 134 yards. Seattle would win 24-7.

I think it’s fair to say that Wilson is officially 4-0 against Manning when it comes to games and in the trash talking category.