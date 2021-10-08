Broncos Receive Promising News About Injured Starters

The Denver Broncos are trying to avoid its second-straight defeat, following a 3-0 start. And the best remedy for that will be getting key starters back into the lineup.

The Broncos (3-1) will head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers (1-3), on October 10, with hopes of at least maintaining a first-place tie or sole lead in the division. The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers are also both 3-1 in the AFC West. Doing so will require as many available bodies as possible, and with the promising news that starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) is on track to start, that’ll definitely ease Broncos Country.

A return to the lineup by Bridgewater will be much-needed good news for a Broncos squad that has been banged-up all season.

Teddy too Tough

Looking back at the hit that concussed Bridgewater, it’s a testament to his toughness that he was even able to practice on a limited basis, on October 7.

As Denver 9News’ Mike Klis pointed out, there’s a precedence for a quarterback returning to action just seven days after sustaining a concussion — and all previous passers had good to great statistical outings the following week.

Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a concussion in the third quarter of the second-round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs against the Cleveland Browns, in January 2021. He missed the rest of the contest, only to be cleared in time to play the following week for the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills. Mahomes was masterful, as he completed 29-of-38 passes for 325 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. His passer rating was 127.6 in a 38-24 win.

Matthew Stafford, who was then a member of the Detroit Lions, was evaluated for a concussion late in a game, November 8, 2020. He was able to return a week later, where he complete 24-of-33 passes for 276 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in a 30-27 win at Washington. His passer rating was 127.8. Josh Allen of the Bills was knocked out of a Week 4 game against the New England Patriots following a helmet-to-helmet hit in the fourth quarter. He, too, was able to clear concussion protocol and played the following week. Allen went 23-of-32 for 219 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Tennessee Titans. No Offense The head-shot given to Bridgewater by Baltimore Ravens rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh came on the Broncos’ final offensive play of the first half, in the October 3 contest. Oweh, a first-round pick by the Ravens in the 2021 NFL draft, hammered Bridgewater on his chin, as the passer was in a prone position following through on a throw. No flag was tossed, and Oweh later claimed there was “no ill intent” on the helmet-to-helmet hit.

Teddy Bridgewater & Diontae Spencer were knocked out of the game on helmet to helmet hits on back to back plays Neither were a penalty 🤔😢 pic.twitter.com/fYnmXg8BSO — 🌟 (@LALeBron23) October 3, 2021

Oweh’s blow forced Bridgewater into the concussion protocol, where he’s on track to pass just one day before the matchup with the Steelers. Kevin Patra, of NFL.com, said that Bridgewater has progressed throughout the week. The quarterback was involved with film study, team meetings, and a weightlifting session on October 6, participated in practice on a limited basis the following day, and then was upgraded to a full participant on the October 8 practice.

Head coach Vic Fangio said it’s very promising to see Bridgewater’s health continue to improve.

“He’s cleared up to this point,” Fangio said following the team’s Friday, October 8 practice. “They [the medical team] will decide [Saturday] for the final verdict.” Bridgewater was having a tremendous start to the 2021 season, as through the first three games, all Broncos wins, he completed more than 75% of his passes, without throwing an interception. And despite his rough one-half outing against the Ravens (7-of-16), Bridgewater is still the NFL’s seventh-ranked passer with a 110.6 passer rating. That kind of efficiency is needed if the Broncos are to avoid a two-game losing streak.

More Help is on the Way

Bridgewater isn’t the only starter that looks to make his way back into the lineup, as the Broncos’ interior portion of the offensive line will get a much-needed boost.

Fangio said right guard Graham Glasgow (knee) and left guard Dalton Risner (ankle) will play against the Steelers, after missing the Ravens game. Both will be a boon to the Broncos’ interior run game and hopefully help open holes for the tandem of Melvin Gordon III — should he play (questionable with a lower leg ailment) — and rookie Javonte Williams.