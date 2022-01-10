Broncos request to interview 3 offensive coordinators for head coaching vacancy

The Denver Broncos have requested to interview three offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy.

They requested to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, according to Mike Klis of 9news.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Broncos also requested to interview Green Bay Packers’ offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Finally, the team requested to interview Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Earlier today, the Broncos requested to interview two other head coaching candidates: Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and New England Patriots’ linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

According to Klis, Broncos’ general manager George Paton likes both Quinn and Moore.

Given the Broncos’ recent struggles on the offensive side of the ball, it makes sense for the organization to interview some offensive coaches.

Let’s take a quick look at each of the three offensive coordinators.

Kellen Moore’s background

Moore is a former NFL quarterback. After not being selected in the 2012 NFL Draft, he was signed by the Detriot Lions. Moore spent a few years with the Lions, but he never saw the field.

After being released in 2015, he was signed by the Dallas Cowboys. Following an injury to starting quarterback Tony Romo, Moore finally got his first regular-season action on December 19, 2015, against the New York Jets; he recorded 158 passing yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

Moore would go on to appear in two more games for the Cowboys that season; he finished with 779 passing yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions in three games. Following Moore’s retirement in 2018, he became the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach.

Moore was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019. Under Moore, the Cowboys are leading the NFL in scoring with 31.2 points per game.

Moore interviewed as a head coaching candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday.

If Moore secures a head coaching job, he would become the youngest head coach in the NFL right now at 33 years old.

Nathaniel Hackett’s background

Hackett has been an offensive coordinator in the NFL for eight years. He began his NFL career as the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills in 2013.

In 2015, he followed head coach Doug Marrone to Jacksonville, where Hackett became the quarterbacks coach.

He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2016, and the Jaguars’ offense was surprisingly potent. In 2017, the Jaguars’ offense was fifth in scoring and first in rushing yards.

Hackett has served as the Packers’ offensive coordinator for the past three seasons.

Eric Bieniemy’s background

Like Moore, Bieniemy is a former NFL player. He was a running back from 1991-1999 spending time with the San Diego Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Bieniemy began his NFL coaching career as a running backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings in 2006. After 17 years of coaching experience in both college and the NFL, he got his first chance to be an offensive coordinator in 2018 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Under Bieniemy, the Chiefs’ offensive numbers have been staggering. They have had a top-six scoring offense in the NFL in each of Bieniemy’s four seasons. During the 2018 and 2020 seasons, the Chiefs’ offense led the entire NFL in scoring.