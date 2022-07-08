Analyst Labels Broncos Defender as Team’s ‘Worst Valued Contract’

The Denver Broncos’ salary cap is in relatively good shape as the 90-man roster has approximately $9.5 million in remaining salary cap space, according to the NFL Players Association.

There’s still room to make an addition that general manager George Patan could see fit. That doesn’t mean there aren’t players on the roster that haven’t played up to their contract.

Sports Illustrated’s Mile High Huddle writer Bob Morris ranked the value of Broncos veteran contracts from worst to best. He included 15 players that are under veteran, multi-year contracts and didn’t include players on one-year deals or rookie contracts.

Morris believes cornerback Ronald Darby is the worst valued contract on the Broncos.

The Broncos gave Darby a three-year, $30 million contract last year. He was coming his first season in which he was active for every regular-season game. Read More From Heavy Place a ‘No Sweat First Bet’ on the NBA This Summer In 2021, Darby missed six games because of injury. When he saw the field, he was solid, giving up 38 completions on 70 targets to receivers he defended. Still, one expects more from a player who received $11M in cash in a single season. Darby will need to play at a higher level in 2022 or the Broncos will likely want to renegotiate his 2023 salary.

Darby Performed Well in 2021

Darby was drafted in 2015 and played for the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders before signing with the Broncos. In his seven career seasons, Darby has missed 29 total games. 2020 was the only year he played a full season.

The 28-year-old cornerback inked a three-year $30 million deal with the Broncos in 2021. When Darby was on the field in 2021, he was ranked as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL in press coverage.

However, he isn’t known for interceptions or pass breakups. Also, Darby’s cap number in 2022 is $12.8 million, which ranks seventh-most in the league. If Darby’s injuries continue, Denver could part ways with Darby after the 2022 season due to an out in his contract.

The Broncos cornerback group is headlined by standout second-year cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who nabbed four interceptions in his 2021 rookie campaign.

Cornerback K’Waun Williams will be the slot cornerback with the departure of Bryce Callahan. However, the outside cornerback depth after Surtain can be somewhat concerning.

Rest of CB Room

The outside cornerback depth chart lacks experience. Fourth-round rookie Damarri Mathis and seventh-round draft pick Faion Hicks are included in the group along with fourth-year Blessaun Austin and third-year Essang Bassey.

However, Michael Ojedmudia showed promise after starting 11 games in his rookie season in 2020. He posted 55 solo tackles, broke up six passes, and forced four fumbles.

Surtain II liked what he saw from Ojedmudia during voluntary OTAs.

“O.J. He’s made plays throughout these OTAs,” Surtain said, via Sports Illustrated. “He’s been ballin’. He’s been showing that he’s capable of making those big-time plays. He’s been showing out these whole OTAs, so I’d say him.”

The 24-year-old only played two games last season due to a hamstring injury.

The former third-round pick will certainly be tested, especially with Bryce Callahan and Kyler Fuller leaving in free agency.