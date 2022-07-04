Denver Broncos nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson is on his journey to not only win another Super Bowl but to end up in the NFL’s most prestigious place — the Hall of Fame.

So when anytime a Hall of Fame quarterback talks, you listen.

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner has his own Youtube channel called “Kurt Warner x QBConfidential”. Warner breaks down film for various quarterbacks and gives his breakdowns to help the youth learn from his wide-ranging football knowledge.

Warner posted two Youtube videos on himself breaking down Wilson’s film from his time with the Seattle Seahawks.

There’s a lot to love about the 33-year-old quarterback according to Warner.

“A lot of excitement in Denver about what Russell Wilson brings to the table along with a really good roster, really good defense, a lot of young talent offensively,” Warner said. “And there should be a lot of excitement. Russell Wilson [is] one of the best quarterbacks in the league and as I watch tape on him, I get more and more impressed.”

Video related to broncos' russell wilson receives strong message from hall of fame qb

Warner talked about Wilson’s deep-passing in Part 2. The deep ball is what makes Wilson one of the best quarterbacks in the game. Throwing the football downfield and doing it on the run is what Warner loves when he sees his tape.

“Whether he’s staying on the run or whether he half rolls to be able to get out in space, buy himself some time, and make those big throws down the field,” Warner said. “Those are the things he’s really good at.”

Video related to broncos' russell wilson receives strong message from hall of fame qb

Warner’s Underdog Story

Warner’s career was displayed in the new 2021 movie “American Underdog”, which goes beyond football. The movie revolves around Warner being a struggling amateur football outcast who couldn’t make it in the NFL and then got another shot and became a Super Bowl champion with the St. Louis Rams.

He was a two-time MVP who then arguably made his most impressive achievement – getting the Arizona Cardinals to the Super Bowl at the age of 37.

While losing to the Steelers in Super Bowl 43, the already accomplished quarterback still managed to throw for 377 yards, the fourth-highest in Super Bowl history. A few years later, Warner announced his retirement and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

His career stats take a hit due to the fact he played in the Arena Football League for four years and dealt with numerous injuries and inconsistencies at times. Warner still went 67-49 in his career as a starter and threw for 208 touchdowns and 128 interceptions.

Wilson’s Popularity Through the Roof

NFL Shop has announced the best-selling jerseys for 2022 and Wilson lands as the No. 1 jersey.

Wilson beat out Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who round out the top five.