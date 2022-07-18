Broncos’ Russell Wilson Delivers Clear Message in Latest Hype Video

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has shown the world, via social media, his adventures throughout the offseason. From vacationing overseas to working out with his eight-year-old stepson, you never know what you’re going to get from Wilson’s point of view.

This time, on July 17, Wilson posted a workout video on Twitter to hype Broncos Country.

His latest video includes a shot of customized cleats at the 0:09 mark which includes a strong message. The cleats read, “4th coming soon” with a Lombardi trophy logo, symbolizing the Broncos’ three-time Super Bowl history and that winning a Super Bowl would make it four Super Bowls for the franchise.

@DangeRussWilson we see you with the cleats!! Coming soon… pic.twitter.com/WWWVpfClA2 — Predominantly Orange (@PredomOrange) July 18, 2022

Wilson knows a thing or two about winning a Super Bowl — he did it with the Seattle Seahawks back in 2013. The Broncos won a Super Bowl more recently as they won it all in 2015, with the aging Peyton Manning at quarterback.

No matter what, both parties will be hoping to achieve the same goal in 2022 — winning a fourth Super Bowl.

Wilson Meeting With Teammates

In the summer days, NFL players usually engage in training or get some vacation time before training camp and the preseason.

Wilson has done both.

He took part in the offseason programs in Denver, has spent time in other countries and has posted on social media his latest quarterback drills.

With Broncos players having more than a week to report for training camp, Wilson will get to know his teammates even more before the mandate. The 33-year-old quarterback has arranged to host teammates at his San Diego home this week for workouts and passing drills ahead of the training camp starting in Englewood on July 27.

Broncos rookie wide receivers Brandon Johnson and Montrell Washington joined Wilson in working out and running routes on Friday.

Broncos rookie WRs Brandon Johnson and Montrell Washington are working out with Russell Wilson (via Wilson’s IG story): pic.twitter.com/NOaUZIsddE — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) July 15, 2022

After being dealt to Denver, Wilson hosted at least a dozen teammates at his home for workouts in the spring.

That number should be growing leading up to training camp when it begins on July 27.