Retired Broncos All-Pro Trains With Russell Wilson & Teammates, Raises Speculation

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and an assortment of teammates trained at the veteran quarterback’s house in San Diego, California. Both rookies and veterans report for Broncos training camp on July 26 in Englewood, Colorado.

Wilson posted a group photo of the Broncos players at the workout session.

The players include backup quarterbacks Brett Rypien and Josh Johnson, tight ends Albert Okwuegbunam and Eric Sauber, wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, Travis Fulgham, Tyrie Cleveland, Montrell Washington, Kendall Hinton, and center Lloyd Cushenberry.

However, if you can squint your eyes, former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall was also present at the training session. Wilson was teammates with Marshall during the 2018 season in Seattle. Marshall caught his last touchdown pass from Wilson against the Broncos in the season opener.

Brandon Marshall, the former #Broncos WR, was working out with the group for a couple of days for those asking. Marshall has made forays into media on NFL shows and podcasts. All work done at Wilson's place can only help #Broncos offense when camp starts next Wednesday. #Denver7 https://t.co/waEwHvQ8Ht — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) July 20, 2022

Marshall was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He reached the Pro Bowl twice during his Denver tenure. After four seasons in Denver, the Broncos traded Marshall to the Miami Dolphins in 2010 for second-round picks in both the 2010 and 2011 drafts.

He would notch four more Pro Bowls and two All-Pro selections and play for five more NFL franchises. Marshall finished his career with 970 catches for 12,351 yards and 83 touchdowns in 13 seasons. An eight-time 1,000-yard receiver, he’s 23rd all-time in receiving yards.

With less than a week to go until training camp begins, social media raised some eyebrows concerning Marshall’s visit.

Social Media Reacts

The 38-year-old has been a co-host on ‘Inside the NFL’ since 2014 when he was still an active player in the league. He is also the founder of the I Am Athlete podcast, which is a weekly unscripted and uncensored show hosted by Marshall and former Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson.

It’s likely that Marshall is simply connecting with former teammate Wilson and is also coaching the young bucks. But despite being out of the league for more than three years, Marshall looks to be in shape.

Sayre Bedinger, who hosts the ‘Locked On Broncos’ podcast, brought up the option of taking a shot on Marshall as a tight end,

Given the Broncos' current TE situation, would anyone really hate taking a camp flyer on Brandon Marshall as an option there?! I think it could be fun — Sayre Bedinger (@SayreBedinger) July 20, 2022

Bedinger wasn’t the only one to wonder if Marshall has some juice left in the tank.

I would love nothing more than for Brandon Marshall to throw himself into Broncos Country again https://t.co/KvoevLj9kV — Lindsay Bebout (@lindsaybebout) July 20, 2022

Wilson also posted a video of Marshall training the wide receivers with the quarterback’s stepson, Future.

Broncos Twitter is taking a liking to Marshall coaching the Broncos wide receiver core.

Brandon Marshall coaching up our WRs??? League is done for https://t.co/JI8AomAjmg — Michael (Cos)🇲🇽 (@MexicanCosFan) July 20, 2022

Brandon Marshall working out with the Broncos today brought back some good memories. His prime was awesome. I'm thinking he doesn't get the appreciation because of the amount of teams he played on. Not sure. — Joey Richards (@JRDrafts) July 20, 2022

Either way, it’s highly unlikely that Marshall is making a football comeback.

Brandon Marshall was a stud, no doubt, but to suggest that he should suit up again for the Broncos? He’s almost 40… — John (@superbowl3n) July 20, 2022

Broncos TE Group

Bendinger mentioned the tight end group when it came to Marshall having a position on the Broncos in 2022. With Noah Fant being sent to the Seahawks in the Russell Wilson trade, the Broncos’ tight end group is headlined by Okwuegbunam.

Last season, Okwuegbunam showed starting quality traits. He caught 33 receptions out of his 40 targets for 330 yards and his PFF receiving grade of 72.5 ranked 14th among tight ends in the NFL.

The Broncos’ tight end depth chart is filled with bodies. Third-round pick Greg Dulcich is likely the team’s second tight end with free-agent addition Eric Tomlinson, Andrew Beck, Eric Saubert and undrafted free agents Dylan Parham and Rodney Williams competing for spots.

However, the Broncos lack pass-catching experience at the tight end position after Okwuegbunam. And Okwuegbunam still has just two years under his belt.

It’s highly unlikely that Marshall will attempt a comeback in football. It’s possible that Marshall is entering a career in coaching. We’ve recently seen retired Pro Bowl receivers Hines Ward and former Broncos’ Wes Welker make the transition to coaching.

Yet, it’ll be interesting to see if the Broncos add a veteran pass-catcher to the tight end group.