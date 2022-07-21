Broncos’ Russell Wilson Gets Clowned After Viral Tweet

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara showed off when they hit the red carpet at the ESPY Awards on July 20.

Russell Wilson and Ciara are simple unbeatable at the #ESPYS. pic.twitter.com/lDhFb4zdbD — E! News (@enews) July 21, 2022

Wilson and Ciara both were presenters at the award show, which was hosted by NBA star Steph Curry. The couple introduced the Pat Tillman Award for Serve to the recipient, Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans.

But before the awards, Wilson took to Twitter and posted a motivational tweet to show that he’s “dialed in.”

“When I text you “(telephone)” it means I’m dialed in,” Wilson tweeted.

When I text you “☎️” it means I’m dialed in. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 20, 2022

While it was an innocent tweet by Wilson, the football community had some fun with this one.

Social Media Reacts

The NFL’s official Twitter account had its way with Wilson’s social media post.

when I text you "🐴" it means Broncos Country, let's ride. — NFL (@NFL) July 20, 2022

That was a reference to Wilson’s infamous “Let’s Ride” promo video for the Broncos that received millions of views.

Russell Wilson going all out in these promos 😂 (via @Broncos)pic.twitter.com/JvHQ3TrSyb — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 3, 2022

If Wilson’s tweet has the NFL official accounts chiming in, you better believe NFL fans had their own reaction.

Many fans clowned Wilson through social media.

Russell Wilson is hands down the cringiest dude in the NFL 🤮 https://t.co/T8G0NNXvWB pic.twitter.com/dIJLRDwdke — 3rd and Forever (@3rd_forever10k) July 20, 2022

When I text you 🌽, it means stop being corny on Twitter dot com — Luke  (@ColdWunz) July 20, 2022

I can’t keep defending you anymore https://t.co/TIviexFFaM — alex (@highlghtheaven) July 20, 2022

When I text you “🏃🏽‍♂️” it means Mahomes is going to run the division. — ً (@NlCKBOLTON) July 20, 2022

Wilson was even made fun of for his Super Bowl 49 interception with the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots.

When I text you “🏃🏾‍♂️” that means run the ball on the goal line. — Rene Lujan (@RL1322) July 20, 2022

Wilson is widely known for his trying to look cool antics on social media.

It’s also widely known that social media will definitely have a response for whatever is on the mind of the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

Broncos Given Award

It was announced on July 19 that the Broncos were named the recipient of ESPN’s prestigious 2022 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award.

The ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award is given to a sports franchise that shows how teamwork and leadership can help create an impact on a community.

“It’s a tremendous accomplishment to just be recognized as a finalist and an incredible honor to be named the winner of ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award,” Broncos Vice President of Community Development Allie Engelken said. “This award is a culmination of adjusting to the immediate needs of our community while deepening our commitment to the long-term strategic programming we have in place. We were fortunate enough to accomplish some truly impactful feats during the 2020-21 seasons, and we hope to build on that for years to come.

Denver are one of two NFL teams to ever win the award (San Francisco 49ers, 2017).

In 2022, Broncos players and staff volunteered more than 900 hours through 745 different gatherings. The franchise contributed over $275,000 for Inspire Change programs and supported 30 local nonprofits.

Denver was also the only professional sports team to fully fund its own branch of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which gave over 14,500 youth individuals a home away from home since 2003.