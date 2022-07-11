Broncos’ Russell Wilson Workout With Stepson Goes Viral [WATCH]

It’s beyond priceless for any father to teach a sport to a son or daughter at a young age. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson gave the perfect image of what that looks like.

Wilson has been married to American R&B singer Ciara since 2016. Ciara’s son with ex-fiance rapper Future, Future Zahir, has been close to Wilson over the years.

The Broncos quarterback posted a video on Instagram of a recent workout he had with Future Zahir as well as lessons to the son of famous choreographer Jamaica Craft.

“Post workout work with the young fellas!” Russ wrote. “Future & Kingston young legends. Watch out @NFL.”

This isn’t the first time that Wilson has broadcasted Future Zahir’s football skills to the world. The 33-year-old quarterback shared a football drill with Future Zahir in 2020 and called him his “best teammate” and a “QB in the making!”

It’s safe to say that Future Zahir has a headstart in achieving football greatness since he’s getting advice from the great nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

ESPN Ranks QBs

Recently, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler put together a rankings article on the best 10 players at the quarterback position. The voting was compiled by more than 50 voters which included executives, coaches, scouts and players.

Wilson was ranked No. 8 for the 2022 season. Among the voting, Wilson’s highest ranking came in at No. 4 and the lowest ranking was out of the top 10.

Fowler wrote:

He hasn’t had a great 18 months on the field, to be sure. The Let Russ Cook movement of 2020 provided fireworks in the first half of the season but just 203.2 passing yards per game over the final seven games as defenses adjusted to his deep ball. Then in 2021, Wilson posted a 54.7 QBR, the lowest of his career, though a finger injury that required in-season surgery clearly affected his production. He was missing layups, the easy throws he’d always hit.

But then there’s this: His absolute worst is still better than most, with 65 touchdowns to 19 interceptions over his past two seasons. His 7.8 yards per attempt last year ranked fifth overall.

Fowler also unveiled that Wilson was ranked at No. 4 in last year’s ESPN QB rankings.

Wilson finished with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2021. Fowler noted that Wilson needed in-season surgery to repair a finger injury — which cost the veteran quarterback three games.

Seattle missed the playoffs in 2021, which was the second time since Wilson was drafted in 2012. With Wilson headed to Denver, there is optimism that the Wisconsin product can thrive in head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offense.

“I think you’ll see a rejuvenated Russ [with the Broncos],” an AFC personnel evaluator said. “They are tailoring things around him. He’ll have more ownership of the offense and a good supporting cast. He will get his spot back.”