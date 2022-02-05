Former Broncos First-Round Pick Works Out for Division Rival

On Friday, January 5, a former Denver Broncos first-round pick worked out for a division rival. According to Field Yates of ESPN, outside linebacker Shane Ray worked out for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Injuries Plagued Shane Ray During His Tenure With the Broncos

The Broncos selected Ray with the 23rd overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. In college, Ray was dominant in his junior season at Missouri; he had 14.5 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss.

Ray‘s NFL career got off to a promising start. He had 20 tackles and four sacks in limited action during his rookie season. With an expanded role, he took a leap forward in his second year; Ray recorded 48 tackles, eight sacks, and two fumble recoveries, despite only playing 58 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

During the offseason, Ray tore a ligament in his wrist. Wrist injuries continued to plague Ray, and he underwent four wrist surgeries over the course of the next year.

Ray’s production dramatically declined, and Ray recorded only two sacks in 19 games during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

The Baltimore Ravens signed Ray in 2019, but he did not make the final roster. Ray played for the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL in 2021.

Ray is still relatively young. He is only 28 years old. In addition, it has been several years, since his last injury. So, he should be in good health.

There is a possibility Ray can become an impactful NFL player, once again.

Edge Rusher Is a Need for the Broncos

As a unit, the Broncos’ defense played well in 2021. Their secondary, highlighted by cornerback Patrick Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons, led the way, but their pass rush still has room for improvement. They were 18th in the NFL in sacks this season.

Edge rusher will likely be a priority for the Broncos this offseason. Von Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams, and Bradley Chubb has struggled with injuries recently. Adding a productive edge rusher could further elevate the team’s defense.

There will be some excellent options in free agency, including Haason Reddick and Chandler Jones.

Reddick had a breakout season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 recording a career-high 12.5 sacks. There was some skepticism regarding Reddick’s breakout. However, Reddick proved he is one of the best pass rushers in the game this season with the Carolina Panthers, as he had 11 sacks in 16 games.

Spotrac projects Reddick’s market value to be $15.3 million per season. The 27-year-old would give the Broncos an elite pass rusher just entering his prime.

Jones has been one of the most impactful players in the league over the last five years. He had 17 sacks in 2017, and he had 19 sacks in 2019.

Jones is no longer a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, but he is still playing at a very high level. He had 10.5 sacks and forced six fumbles this season.

Spotrac estimates Jones’s market value to be $14.5 million per season. If the Broncos can sign him to a short-term contract, he could be an excellent value.