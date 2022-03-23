Broncos Sign Ex-49ers Slot CB: Report

Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network reported that the Denver Broncos are closing in on a two-year, $7 million deal with cornerback K’Waun Williams.

Former #49ers CB K'Waun Williams is closing in on a two-year, $7 million deal with the #Broncos, per league source. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 22, 2022

Mike Klis of 9news later reported that an agreement had been reached.

Williams is coming off a nice playoff run with the San Francisco 49ers. During the postseason, he had eight combined tackles, two quarterback hits, four passes defended, and an interception.

In the NFC Championship game, Williams also deflected this pass, which led to a Jimmie Ward interception.

NUMERO UNO doing Number 1 things #SFvsLAR on FOX/49ers App pic.twitter.com/HQXcjleDz2 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 30, 2022

The 49ers have primarily utilized Williams in the slot. Last season, he played a total of 828 defensive snaps, and he was lined up in the slot for 700 snaps.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Broncos!

Williams Is a Consistent CB

Williams was a standout early in his career with the Cleveland Browns. Pro Football Focus named him to their All-Rookie Team in 2014.

He signed with the 49ers in 2017, where he has played a large role over the last five seasons. Williams has played in 65 total games for the 49ers.

For a 5’9″ slot cornerback, Williams was utilized as a blitzer surprisingly often. In 14 games last season, Williams was brought on a blitz 28 times, which was tied with linebacker Fred Warner for the team lead.

PFF referred to Williams as a “consistent presence”.

Williams was a consistent presence in a 49ers secondary that was absolutely decimated by injuries in 2021, and while his 63.3 grade was a career-low, he’s still never earned a coverage grade below 60.0. Another one-year flier for the undersized but scrappy Williams probably makes sense.

Williams is the second 49er to join the Broncos this offseason. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones signed a three-year deal with the Broncos last week.

Williams will join a talented secondary in Denver. Rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II played at an elite level last season. When targeted, he allowed a passer rating of 61.3, which was the 12th-best in the league.

Meanwhile, safety Justin Simmons was named a second-team All-Pro for the second time in his career. He record 80 combined tackles, five interceptions, and 1.5 sacks.

What Does This Mean for Bryce Callahan?

General manager George Paton had previously indicated that the Broncos had interest in bringing back cornerback Bryce Callahan.

However, the addition of Williams makes a Bryce Callahan return more unlikely. Callahan served as the Broncos’ primary slot cornerback for the last two seasons.

Last season, he had 29 combined tackles, four passes defended, and a sack across 11 games. Callahan had a career year in 2020. When targeted, Callahan allowed a passer rating of only 47.8, which was the lowest in the entire NFL.

Callahan is one of the best free-agent cornerbacks still on the board. He should have a robust market.

PFF referred to Callahan as one of the best nickel cornerbacks in the NFL.