Broncos Bring Back Veteran Lineman, Raises Concern

After placing right tackle Billy Turner on the Physically Unable to Perform List on July 26, the Denver Broncos have added offensive line depth to their roster.

The Broncos announced the signing of Cam Fleming, who played in five games last year for the Broncos, including four starts. To make room on the 90-man offseason roster, Denver waived linebacker Kadofi Write, an undrafted rookie, in a corresponding roster move.

Turner, who is considered the favorite to earn the starting tackle spot, is still suffering from a knee injury dating back to last season, which caused him to miss four games with the Green Bay Packers.

Fleming joins Tom Compton, Calvin Anderson, Ben Braden and Turner among the team’s potential options at right tackle.

Fleming’s History

A fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the New England Patriots, Fleming has playoff experience as he’s a two-time Super Bowl champion (XLIX, LI).

After leaving the Patriots before the 2018 season, The 6-foot-6, 326-pound player has since played with three organizations, including the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Broncos. Fleming has amassed 200 snaps in each of his eight seasons in the NFL.

The season prior to joining the Broncos, Fleming started all 16 games for the Giants at right tackle in 2020.

Fleming signed with the Broncos in 2021 and with the injury to then-right tackle starter Bobby Massie, he stepped in and started four games. The 29-year-old was penalized one time and allowed a half sack in those four starts, according to STATS.

The veteran lineman has posted 46 starts during the first eight years of his career.

What This Could Mean for Turner

Adding Fleming to the mix could merely be a depth move and provide insurance with Turner unable to perform in training camp.

But this does raise some concerns when it comes to Turner’s injury. His knee issue led to the Packers releasing the 30-year-old with a failed physical designation in March, two weeks before joining Denver.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett spoke on Turner’s status in May.

“We’re playing it by year,” Hackett said. “It’s one of those things that is day-by-day, and we just want to make sure we’re doing all the right stuff for him.”

Turner started 13 games in 2021 and has familiarity with Hackett and Outten as both were in the Packers organization with the veteran.

Among the players placed on the PUP list yesterday were Turner, Randy Gregory and KJ Hamler. The Broncos did not disclose Gregory’s or Turner’s injuries, but both players reportedly underwent offseason surgeries.

“He looks really good,” Paton said, when asked about Gregory. “He’s had a really good summer. Randy’s been working really hard. I love seeing him work. When I look out my window, I’m seeing him work. He’s shown everything here in his rehab that he’s shown on tape. I think Randy, obviously there’s some work to be down, but we expect him on schedule for Week 1 and we’ll see if we can take him off before then. He looks really good.”

Denver players will practice for the first time at training camp on July 27.