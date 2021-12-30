Broncos Nab DT From Cowboys Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos have signed defensive tackle Justin Hamilton off of the Dallas Cowboys‘ practice squad.

According to Pro Football Reference, in nine games for the Cowboys, Hamilton registered six solo tackles and two quarterback hits while playing 41 percent of the defensive snaps.

NFL teams can sign unprotected practice squad players, but they must be added to the 53-man active roster. Denver announced the move on December 28.

SI.com’s Mike Fisher claimed the numbers game for the Cowboys at defensive line forced them to leave Hamilton unprotected, despite playing well when seeing the action this season.

“Broncos signing DT Justin Hamilton off Dallas Cowboys practice squad,” Fisher tweeted. “Dallas need isn’t there right now, but he’s been helpful in a pinch.”

An undrafted free agent in 2015, Hamilton has played 27 games over four seasons in the NFL. Hamilton saw his first NFL action in 2017, playing four games, splitting time between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Hamilton would play four more games for the Chiefs in 2018 before being scooped up by the Cowboys in 2020.

Broncos Add Three Players to Practice Squad

The Broncos also announced the signing of three players to their practice squad, including defensive tackles Akeem Spence and Deyon Sizer, along with offensive lineman Tristen Hoge.

Spence, drafted in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has played parts of nine seasons in the NFL for seven different teams. Spence has 123 tackles and 10.5 sacks in 110 games for his career. The 30-year-old has played in one game this season for the Washington Football Team, per Pro Football Reference.

Signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Sizer has bounced around from waivers to Denver’s practice squad over the last three seasons. He makes another return to the Broncos after being waived on August 17.

Hoge was signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL draft before being waived in August. He was signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad in September but released on December 7.

DT DeShawn Williams Placed on Injured Reserve

In a subsequent move to signing Hamilton, the Broncos placed defensive tackle DeShawn Williams on injured reserve.

Williams injured his elbow in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders, which will cause him to miss the remainder of the season. Williams later tweeted, “Hate I can’t finish the last two games, nothing like playing for my brothers. Playing ball is my joy, want to say thank Broncos Country for the support.”

Hate I can’t finish the last two games, nothing like playing for my brothers. Playing ball is my joy, want to say thank you #BroncosCountry for the support. Heeling up for next year is 💪🏾🙏🏾🦍 pic.twitter.com/CPfKLEzkQC — DeShawn Williams (@iamDeShawnW) December 27, 2021

In his second season with the Broncos, Williams played in 15 games this season finishing with 17 solo tackles, five quarterback hits, and a sack, per Pro Football Reference.

Broncos Cancel Practice Due to Possible Covid Outbreak

During Vic Fangio’s Thursday press conference, he announced the team was canceling practice due to a possible outbreak of Covid within the facility.

“We have some positives today, maybe some false positives. I just felt that we needed to hit the pause button, get our hands around what we’ve got here as far as numbers and roster,” Fangio said. “We’re going to hold a meeting this afternoon instead of practicing and the hope is tomorrow to have a good practice on Friday and Saturday.”

After the team announced several players had entered protocols this week, Fangio said “possibly five” more players will be added soon.

With the Broncos possibly without several players heading into their Week 17 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, 9News Sports’ Mike Klis reported that, per an NFL spokesman, there hasn’t been any discussion about rescheduling the game.