Broncos Sign 2-Time CFL Champion to a Future Contract

The Denver Broncos have signed defensive end Jonathan Kongbo to a future contract.

Jonathan Kongbo Profile

Kongbo has had an interesting career, thus far. He began his college career at Wyoming, where he redshirted. He then transferred to Arizona Western University, where he played his freshman season.

At Arizona Western, Kongbo was an immediate standout. He recorded 11 sacks and 55 tackles in 11 games.

Kongbo became one of the highest-rated JUCO players in the country. He was the number one JUCO recruit in 2016, according to 247 Sports.

Kongbo received offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, Oregon State, USC, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Middle Tennessee Stae, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Oregon, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, UAB, USF, and Washington, but he ultimately committed to Tennessee.

In three seasons with the Volunteers, Kongbo had 51 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions. The highlight of his career at Tennessee was a 59-yard interception return touchdown against Missouri.

Kongbo went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft. He decided to enter the CFL draft, where he was selected fifth overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

In his first CFL season, Kongbo had 12 tackles and a sack in 12 games, and the Blue Bombers went on to win the Grey Cup (the CFL’s championship game).

Kongbo got his first NFL opportunity in January of 2020, as he signed a future contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Kongbo landed on the injured reserve with a groin injury, and he was waived in August.

Following his release, he returned to CFL signing a one-year deal with the Blue Bombers. In 2021, he had 16 tackles and three sacks in 14 games, and the Blue Bombers won the Grey Cup, once again.

Broncos future contracts

Kongbo joins a growing group of players, who have recently signed future contracts with the Broncos. On Monday, January 10th, the team signed six players to future contracts.

Those players were wide receiver Travis Fulgham, tight end Shaun Beyer, running back Damarea Crockett, offensive tackle Drew Himmelman, guard Zack Johnson, and linebacker Barrington Wade.

Fulgham is a name that immediately stands out. He actually led the Philadelphia Eagles in receiving yards in 2020. He appeared in one game this season playing two offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.

Crockett was a key contributor on special teams this season; he played 182 special teams snaps. His role on offense was limited; he had three carries for seven yards.

Wade also played on special teams this season. He played a total of 52 special teams snaps.

Beyer was signed last offseason as an undrafted free agent. He is an interesting prospect. At Iowa, he switched from wide receiver to tight end.

Himmelman was also signed as an undrafted free agent. He stands at a whopping 6’9″ and weighs 323 pounds.

Johnson went undrafted in 2020 and spent time on the Green Bay Packers‘ practice squad. He was signed to the Arizona Cardinals‘ practice squad on September 30, 2021. Unfortunately, he was released about a month later. He was finally signed to the Broncos’ practice squad in late November.