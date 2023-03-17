Broncos Make Stunning Pivot on Trading Star Wideouts

The Broncos have made a stunning pivot in their stance regarding whether to trade star receivers Courtland Sutton and/or Jerry Jeudy.

9NEWS’ Mike Klis reported that Denver is interested in moving the wideout pair after previously seeking draft compensation for either in a trade.

While lots of teams have called on Broncos WRs (Jeudy, Sutton) including some who have been aggressive, it doesn’t appear Denver is interested in moving them per source. (1/2) #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 17, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Broncos WRs (2/2):

Jeudy emerged at end of season, and there’s hope Sutton will return to 2019 form. There is optimism throughout football side both will thrive under one of game’s best play callers. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 17, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“While lots of teams have called on Broncos WRs (Jeudy, Sutton) including some who have been aggressive, it doesn’t appear Denver is interested in moving them per source,” Klis prefaced before saying, “Jeudy emerged at end of season, and there’s hope Sutton will return to 2019 form. There is optimism throughout football side both will thrive under one of game’s best play callers.”

It was previously reported by The Athletic’s Jeff Howe on March 15 that the Broncos were looking for at least a first-round pick for Jeudy. CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo believes that it’d take either a second or third-round pick exchange for either Sutton or Jeudy.

Potential Ravens Trade Offer for Jerry Jeudy

Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson offered up a potential trade return for the Broncos from the Ravens — and it’d be similar to what Baltimore sent to Arizona last offseason to land Marquise Brown.

“Jeudy would add a young, talented presence in Baltimore and bring a new dimension to first-year OC Todd Monken’s scheme,” Robinson said of Jeudy before saying, “Perhaps Denver would be willing to consider a version of Baltimore’s Brown trade, where the Ravens sent a third-round pick to Arizona along with “Hollywood” in exchange for a first-rounder.”

The Ravens own the No. 22 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Making such a trade would get Broncos a first-round selection since Denver gave up its pick in the Russell Wilson trade on March 8, 2022.

Broncos Failed Pursuit of Allen Lazard Could’ve Led to Pivot

Per theScore’s Jordan Schultz, the Broncos had interest in signing Allen Lazard before Aaron Rodgers’ top receiving target on the Packers signed with the Jets.

Sources: #Broncos were also very aggressive in their pursuit of WR Allen Lazard, but likely would have had to make a trade. Denver really values his toughness and route-running. @theScore https://t.co/HajPOzr8MV — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 15, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Mile High Report’s Scotty Payne explained that Denver had a desire to add Lazard due to his run-blocking. “Now, why would the Broncos be interested in Allen Lazard?” Payne asked. “He is another big wide receiver with a similar skill set to Sutton and Tim Patrick,” Payne prefaced before saying, “However, the one major difference between Lazard and those two is his run blocking. Lazard is known as one of the better run-blocking wide receivers in the NFL and this has been a trait that Payton and Paton have coveted in their free agents thus far.”

With Lazard signed elsewhere, the Broncos could’ve decided that it’s worth a gamble to see if Sean Payton’s presence could propel the Broncos wideout pair back near career-high levels.