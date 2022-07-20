Ex-Broncos QB Calls Out NFL Players, LeBron James Reacts

Former Denver Broncos starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater voiced his frustrations to the masses on social media, detailing how current NFL players portray themselves.

“Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he’s a gangsta,” Bridgewater wrote on social media. “You went to school, attended those classes and some even got their college degree. Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that’s on but the remaining 98.5% are only ‘football tough.’”

Bridgewater, now a member of the Miami Dolphins, was born and raised in Miami. He played one season for the Broncos in 2021.

The 29-year-old NFL veteran believes that football players are switching up once they reach the highest level.

“So, don’t wait till you inherit this legal money from the league to decide you want to be tough or portray a ‘street image’ cause it’s kids that’s looking up to everything we do. Plus it’s someone sitting in a cell or posted in the hood who might’ve been just as hood as you that would advise you otherwise.”

Bridgewater continued, “Kids don’t be fooled,” Bridgewater wrote. “You can play ball, do the right thing and they still gonna accept you. Look at me, I’m far from perfect but I chose the ball route but I still can go to the hood and post up and it’s all love. I still keep the same 3 dudes around me. My people accept me for making all the right decisions and not falling victim or being tricked by the false image you see on IG from a lot of ball players.”

This led to Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James responding to Bridgewater’s statement.

James is in agreement with Bridgewater.

“T. Bridgewater! All FACTS,” James tweeted.

NFL Players React

It’s clear that Bridgewater has had enough with the modern-day football player and many current players agree. Bridgewater said that there may be some in the NFL who are true to their work, but that “98.5% are only football tough.'”

There were NFL stars who agreed with Bridgewater including Dalvin Cook, Stefon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins and Micah Parsons, who commented, “That’s real.”

Giving back to the community has always been Bridgewater’s goal outside of football. He’s remained active in charitable pursuits and will continue to voice his opinions.

Bridgewater Has Faced Obstacles

Bridgewater has dealt with adversity during his NFL career. He was selected to the Pro Bowl with the Minnesota Vikings in his second season after being a first-round pick in 2014. Unfortunately, Bridgewater missed the entire 2016 season due to a season-ending ACL injury. He suffered other structural damage, including a dislocation of the knee joint. That forced Bridgewater to play just one game in the 2017 season.

The Louisville product has since played for the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Broncos and now-Dolphins. He’s experienced being a backup during the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Saints and has started 29 games combined with the Panthers and Broncos.

Last season, Denver went 7-7 with Bridgewater at the helm before a concussion ruled out the veteran quarterback for the last three games. According to Pro Football Focus, Bridgewater posted a 73.5 offensive grade, which ranked 20th among 37 qualifying players at his position.

Denver has moved on by trading for Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson in the 2022 offseason, while Bridgewater agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Dolphins.

Bridgewater is slated to be the backup to 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa in Miami.